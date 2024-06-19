6 St Johnstone starlets sign new contracts as academy chief urges U/18 title-winners to seize first-team chance

St Johnstone have snapped up their latest batch of academy graduates on professional contracts.

Bayley Klimionek, Joe Ellison, Scott Bright, Jackson Mylchreest, Ben McCrystal and Adam McMillan have all agreed one-year extensions with the Perth club.

They follow in the footsteps of their U/18 title-winning team-mates Brodie Dair, Murray Binnie and Arran Brookfield, who put pen to paper on new contracts on Monday.

All nine teenagers will have the opportunity to impress first team boss Craig Levein and coach Andy Kirk in pre-season.

And Saints’ head of academy Alistair Stevenson has urged them to seize their chance.

He said: “These players have had three good seasons now and most of them have had loan experience too.

“They have definitely earned this, so I’m looking forward to seeing them for the start of the season and I hope they hit the ground running.

“All of them will be looking to get opportunities to train with the first team and catch the manager’s eye. It’s about how you take the opportunity.

“If the manager does like what he sees, he might be prepared to give them an extended run as part of the squad.”

3 academy graduates leave St Johnstone

Meanwhile, three other prospects have left the club this summer.

Filip Franczak, the younger brother of Fran Franczak, who made his first-team bow last season, Kyle Scott and Kodi McKinstray are moving on to pastures new.

Academy boss Stevenson added: “I would like to thank all three players for their efforts and congratulate them on everything they have achieved with the club over the years.

“Everybody involved with the club – including coaches and wider staff – would like to wish them well for the future and we will keep in touch going forward to track their progress.”