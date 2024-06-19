6 St Johnstone starlets sign new contracts as academy chief urges U/18 title-winners to seize first-team chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

6 St Johnstone starlets sign new contracts as academy chief urges U/18 title-winners to seize first-team chance

Saints' academy boss Alistair Stevenson insists the sextet have earned their new McDiarmid Park deals.

By Sean Hamilton
(Left to right) St Johnstone starlets Bayley Klimionek, Joe Ellison, Scott Bright, Jackson Mylchreest, Benn McCrystal and Adam McMillan. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
(Left to right) St Johnstone starlets Bayley Klimionek, Joe Ellison, Scott Bright, Jackson Mylchreest, Benn McCrystal and Adam McMillan. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

St Johnstone have snapped up their latest batch of academy graduates on professional contracts.

Bayley Klimionek, Joe Ellison, Scott Bright, Jackson Mylchreest, Ben McCrystal and Adam McMillan have all agreed one-year extensions with the Perth club.

They follow in the footsteps of their U/18 title-winning team-mates Brodie Dair, Murray Binnie and Arran Brookfield, who put pen to paper on new contracts on Monday.

All nine teenagers will have the opportunity to impress first team boss Craig Levein and coach Andy Kirk in pre-season.

St Johnstone youngster Jackson Mylchreest.
St Johnstone youngster Jackson Mylchreest, who was on loan at Berwick Rangers last season. Image: SNS.

And Saints’ head of academy Alistair Stevenson has urged them to seize their chance.

He said: “These players have had three good seasons now and most of them have had loan experience too.

“They have definitely earned this, so I’m looking forward to seeing them for the start of the season and I hope they hit the ground running.

“All of them will be looking to get opportunities to train with the first team and catch the manager’s eye. It’s about how you take the opportunity.

“If the manager does like what he sees, he might be prepared to give them an extended run as part of the squad.”

3 academy graduates leave St Johnstone

Meanwhile, three other prospects have left the club this summer.

Filip Franczak, the younger brother of Fran Franczak, who made his first-team bow last season, Kyle Scott and Kodi McKinstray are moving on to pastures new.

Academy boss Stevenson added: “I would like to thank all three players for their efforts and congratulate them on everything they have achieved with the club over the years.

“Everybody involved with the club – including coaches and wider staff – would like to wish them well for the future and we will keep in touch going forward to track their progress.”

Conversation