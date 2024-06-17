‘I’ll keep pushing’: How 3 St Johnstone U/18 title-winners reacted to signing first professional contracts

St Johnstone have handed first professional contracts to a trio of starlets from their title-winning under-18 team.

Forwards Brodie Dair and Murray Binnie, along with right-back Arran Brookfield, have all penned two-year deals at McDiarmid Park.

Dair (16) is the son of ex-Raith Rovers and East Fife midfielder Lee Dair and nephew of former Dunfermline and Raith man Jason Dair.

All three were part of the U/18 side who claimed title glory for the Perth club last season and, understandably, are each now relishing the opportunity to impress first team boss Craig Levein in pre-season.

But how did they react to stepping up from youth football to the professional ranks?

Brodie Dair

Dair (16), who, aged just 14, scored the goal that sent Saints’ kids to the Scottish Youth Cup Final in 2023, said: “The first day is exciting and I know I need to start well and be as fit as I can be to try impress the gaffer.

“I’ll look to impress and see what happens from there. I just need to put in a lot of hard work.

“Winning the league with the U/18s was really good. The whole year was positive with the boys and the standard was great every day.

“I normally play wide in the forward area. I like to take my man on, get shots off and crosses into the box.”

Murray Binnie

Binnie, a 15-year-old attacker with experience playing through the middle and out wide said: “I can’t wait to get started and it is a dream come true, to be honest.

“Last season was a good one. I managed to do well with the U/16s and scored quite a lot of goals, then got my chance with the U/18s.

“I was able to get a few starts and to win the league was just brilliant. Getting far in the cup too was a good experience.

“It will now be a tough couple of weeks but I just need to come in every day, work hard and show what I can do.

“I can play anywhere across the front line and look to be strong, powerful and run in behind defences.”

Arran Brookfield

Right-back Arran (16) said: “I need to keep working hard and see where it takes me. If a chance does come, I need to try and take it.

“Winning the league with the under-18s last season was great and there were a lot of positives to take from it.

“I first came in at 12 years old and the club has been great with me. It is a great club to be at – and now I’ll keep pushing.

“As a full-back, I want to get forward to create as well as defend to stop the goals at the other end. I’ll always try to get forward when I can.”