‘I’ll keep pushing’: How 3 St Johnstone U/18 title-winners reacted to signing first professional contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

‘I’ll keep pushing’: How 3 St Johnstone U/18 title-winners reacted to signing first professional contracts

Brodie Dair, Arran Brookfield and Murray Binnie have signed two-year deals.

By Sean Hamilton
(L to R) Arran Brookfield, Brodie Dair and Murray Binnie have signed professional deals with St Johnstone. Image: PPA
(L to R) Arran Brookfield, Brodie Dair and Murray Binnie have signed professional deals with St Johnstone. Image: PPA

St Johnstone have handed first professional contracts to a trio of starlets from their title-winning under-18 team.

Forwards Brodie Dair and Murray Binnie, along with right-back Arran Brookfield, have all penned two-year deals at McDiarmid Park.

Dair (16) is the son of ex-Raith Rovers and East Fife midfielder Lee Dair and nephew of former Dunfermline and Raith man Jason Dair.

All three were part of the U/18 side who claimed title glory for the Perth club last season and, understandably, are each now relishing the opportunity to impress first team boss Craig Levein in pre-season.

But how did they react to stepping up from youth football to the professional ranks?

Brodie Dair

Brodie Dair celebrates scoring St Johnstone’s winner in the Scottish Youth Cup semi-final in 2023. Image: PPA.

Dair (16), who, aged just 14, scored the goal that sent Saints’ kids to the Scottish Youth Cup Final in 2023, said: “The first day is exciting and I know I need to start well and be as fit as I can be to try impress the gaffer.

“I’ll look to impress and see what happens from there. I just need to put in a lot of hard work.

“Winning the league with the U/18s was really good. The whole year was positive with the boys and the standard was great every day.

“I normally play wide in the forward area. I like to take my man on, get shots off and crosses into the box.”

Murray Binnie

Binnie, a 15-year-old attacker with experience playing through the middle and out wide said: “I can’t wait to get started and it is a dream come true, to be honest.

“Last season was a good one. I managed to do well with the U/16s and scored quite a lot of goals, then got my chance with the U/18s.

Saints’ latest young recruits hope one day to take the field in front of the Perth side’s supporters. Image: SNS

“I was able to get a few starts and to win the league was just brilliant. Getting far in the cup too was a good experience.

“It will now be a tough couple of weeks but I just need to come in every day, work hard and show what I can do.

“I can play anywhere across the front line and look to be strong, powerful and run in behind defences.”

Arran Brookfield

Right-back Arran (16) said: “I need to keep working hard and see where it takes me. If a chance does come, I need to try and take it.

“Winning the league with the under-18s last season was great and there were a lot of positives to take from it.

“I first came in at 12 years old and the club has been great with me. It is a great club to be at – and now I’ll keep pushing.

“As a full-back, I want to get forward to create as well as defend to stop the goals at the other end. I’ll always try to get forward when I can.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Uche Ikpeazu (left) and Sam McClelland (right) will be new options for Craig Levein but it looks like Liam Gordon is leaving St Johnstone.
St Johnstone squad assessed: As Perth club return for pre-season where does Craig Levein…
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein is tracking centre-back, Aaron Essel.
St Johnstone tracking Ghana centre-back Aaron Essel
Fran Franczak.
St Johnstone star Fran Franczak ready to take Perth career to next level
St Johnstone bus fire.
St Johnstone fans get £100k payout after supporters' bus fire
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler.
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler ready to hit the ground running in pre-season
St Johnstone assistant manager, Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone assistant boss Andy Kirk gives transfer window update
Callum Davidson and Steven MacLean.
Former St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean set to join Callum Davidson at Queen's Park…
Alan Mannus, Ally McCoist and Graeme Jones have all been to the European Championships.
St Johnstone and the Euros: Perth connections to the European Championships
St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh makes first Gambia start but Johnathan McKinstry's side suffer…
Sergei Baltacha has high hopes for Scotland and Ukraine.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone great Sergei Baltacha on Euro hopes for Scotland, Ukraine and memories…

Conversation