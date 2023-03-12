Danny Griffin picks out 3 St Johnstone Youth Cup stars who might get taste of first team scene this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Danny Griffin picks out 3 St Johnstone Youth Cup stars who might get taste of first team scene this season

By Eric Nicolson
March 12 2023, 5.00pm
Bayley Klimionek in Scottish Youth Cup semi-final action. Image PPA.
Bayley Klimionek in Scottish Youth Cup semi-final action. Image PPA.

Danny Griffin would love to see a couple of the talented crop of emerging players at St Johnstone get a taste of the first team scene before the season is over.

The former Saints defender, who made his senior debut at McDiarmid Park as a 17-year-old, name-checked three of the current under-18 Scottish Youth Cup semi-finalists he believes have potential to take the leap from academy to men’s football.

And if Callum Davidson’s team secure their Premiership status with time to spare, he believes the trio could even be ready to dip their toes in the water before this league campaign is over.

“Scott Bright, Jackson Mylchreest and big Bailey (Klimionek)”, said Griffin.

“If the first team gets into a position where they’re safe, this is just my opinion but I think those three could hopefully be on the bench before the end of the season and maybe even get five or 10 minutes.”

Local lad, Scott Bright

Former Perth Academy pupil, Bright, is a poster boy for the community programme at McDiarmid as well as the academy.

“Scott started with us from a very young age,” said Griffin, the club and community development officer with Saints in the Community.

“He’s now volunteering with us and is already putting a bit back. He’s doing coaching badges.

“It’s great for us to see him in full-time football and captaining the under-18s.

“To get some who has been involved with the club from P3 through to the academy age-groups and then the first team would be huge.

Danny Griffin.

“He’s already played development games with first team players and hasn’t been afraid to tell them if they’ve made a mistake, which I think is great.

“If you’re doing that already at 16, what’s he going to be like with experience?

“Fran (Franzack) is another one who has great ability on the ball – he’s just 15. His older brother (Filip) is the right-back.

“Kyle (Thomson) has just made the Scotland squad. The academy is sitting pretty at the minute.

“With the pandemic and everything, it’s taken a bit of time for the football club.

“The onus maybe wasn’t on the youth team but people are definitely taking an interest in what Saints are doing just now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Remi Matthews and Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.
Remi Matthews says St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair ticks every box - but Englishman…
Max Kucheriavyi made his first start for Falkirk against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Max Kucheriavyi: Falkirk suit St Johnstone midfielder 'down to the ground', says Callum Davidson,…
Eetu Vertainen has returned to Linfield.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone aren't missing a trick - Eetu Vertainen wasn't right for…
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: I just don't think St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson rates me
St Johnstone's bookings are frustrating manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone are worst off 'by a country mile' in Premiership fouls per card…
Max Kucheriavyi scored his first goal for Falkirk on Saturday. Image: SNS.
'Wee man could play with slippers on': Falkirk fans take St Johnstone loan star…
Cammy MacPherson in action at Tynecastle.
Cammy MacPherson: St Johnstone players believe they can win ALL 5 games
There were heads in hands on a few occasions for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
Andy Considine and Nicky Clark. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopeful Andy Considine and Nicky Clark will be back…

Most Read

1
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
2
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis ‘Dairy Milk’ bars in shipping container
3
Snow in Dundee
More snow to affect Tayside and Fife after new weather alerts issued
4
Last year's Dundee Summer Sessions festival. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Promoters confirm major music festival not returning to Dundee this year
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Vigilante Tayside mum abducted ‘drug dealer’ and told police she would slit his throat…
7
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
8
Kane McDonald went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee trio lobbed missiles at police during high-speed chase filmed on TikTok
9
Marin filmed his flatmate raping the woman and sent the footage to another person. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife rapist filmed flatmate’s sex attack and sent footage to woman
10
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident

More from The Courier

Man of the match Mack Hansen is tackled by Scotland's Hamish Watson.
Scotland 7 Ireland 22: Scots' Triple Crown hopes submerged by green tidal wave at…
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray proud of his Raith Rovers players who 'gave everything' despite Scottish Cup…
Goldson opened the scoring. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Rangers too strong…
The crash took place on Milton of Craigie Road North, Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Female pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend Dundee: Job and volunteer opportunities announced
Theatre-maker Jenna Watt's first book has been longlisted for the Highland Book Prize.
Highland Book Prize nod for author with a love of the land
Among the exotic legacies of our plant hunters is Araucaria araucana, commonly called the monkey puzzle tree,
GINGER GAIRDNER: The man who gave us the Monkey Puzzle
Rab's friend Gabby the crow has been coming for a chat.
RAB MCNEIL: It's a jungle out there, all the beasties are about
Only one of five fines issued by the council over the last 12 months has been paid. Image: Steve MacDougall
Only ONE dog fouling fine paid in Perth in last year
Most fines are not being paid. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
More than half of dog poo fines in Fife unpaid

Editor's Picks

Most Commented