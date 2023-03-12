Danny Griffin picks out 3 St Johnstone Youth Cup stars who might get taste of first team scene this season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Danny Griffin would love to see a couple of the talented crop of emerging players at St Johnstone get a taste of the first team scene before the season is over.

The former Saints defender, who made his senior debut at McDiarmid Park as a 17-year-old, name-checked three of the current under-18 Scottish Youth Cup semi-finalists he believes have potential to take the leap from academy to men’s football.

And if Callum Davidson’s team secure their Premiership status with time to spare, he believes the trio could even be ready to dip their toes in the water before this league campaign is over.

“Scott Bright, Jackson Mylchreest and big Bailey (Klimionek)”, said Griffin.

“If the first team gets into a position where they’re safe, this is just my opinion but I think those three could hopefully be on the bench before the end of the season and maybe even get five or 10 minutes.”

Local lad, Scott Bright

Former Perth Academy pupil, Bright, is a poster boy for the community programme at McDiarmid as well as the academy.

“Scott started with us from a very young age,” said Griffin, the club and community development officer with Saints in the Community.

“He’s now volunteering with us and is already putting a bit back. He’s doing coaching badges.

“It’s great for us to see him in full-time football and captaining the under-18s.

“To get some who has been involved with the club from P3 through to the academy age-groups and then the first team would be huge.

“He’s already played development games with first team players and hasn’t been afraid to tell them if they’ve made a mistake, which I think is great.

“If you’re doing that already at 16, what’s he going to be like with experience?

“Fran (Franzack) is another one who has great ability on the ball – he’s just 15. His older brother (Filip) is the right-back.

“Kyle (Thomson) has just made the Scotland squad. The academy is sitting pretty at the minute.

“With the pandemic and everything, it’s taken a bit of time for the football club.

“The onus maybe wasn’t on the youth team but people are definitely taking an interest in what Saints are doing just now.”