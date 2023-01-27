3 stars of St Johnstone-Dundee United Youth Cup tie as Callum Hendry-style striker shines in Perth triumph

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone are into the semi-finals of the Scottish Youth Cup after a 2-1 comeback victory over Dundee United.

A Stuart Heenan penalty late in the first half gave the Tangerines the lead but they could have no arguments about the final score.

The young Saints had been the dominant side before that point and squandered chance after chance before Jackson Mylchreest equalised with 10 minutes left on the clock and 14-year-old Fife striker Brodie Dair grabbed a last gasp winner.

Courier Sport picks out three players who caught the eye on McDiarmid Park’s artificial pitch.

Bayley Klimionek

Not only was he the tallest centre-half on the pitch, he was also the best.

Already with the physique of a grown man, the former Scotland schoolboy international won every header he went up for.

Such was his dominance in the air, he was able to bring the ball down on his chest on occasion.

A left-footer, he was also very composed with the ball at his feet.

Whether cross-field, down the line or into midfield, he found a team-mate more often than not.

Klimionek and left-back Scott Bright were a strong combination, with United getting next to no joy down their side.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s the first of the team to find his way into Callum Davidson’s set-up.

Jackson Mylchreest

Stylistically, the most obvious comparison for Mylchreest is former Saint, Callum Hendry.

From a distance, he even looks a bit like last season’s goalscoring hero.

With quick feet and impressive link-up play, a lot of Saints attacks went through him.

If he’d been clinical, he’d have put them 2-0 up in the first half and he also missed the target with a free header after the break.

The most eye-catching moment was for his equaliser, though.

Mylchreest opened his body from a cut-back and worked the space he needed to drill home a low shot.

He plays with the swagger you’d expect of an attacker with his socks half-way up his shins.

And he has the game to back it up.

Jamie McCabe

It was a reflection of Saints’ dominance that United goalkeeper Jamie McCabe was their player of the match by some distance.

He produced some fantastic saves, including a stunning tip over the bar midway through the first half.

The woodwork helped him out twice in the second period when his goal was under siege but there was nothing he could do as far as the two shots that went past him were concerned.

United were tidy with the ball in midfield but lacked penetration and didn’t get Bryan Mwangi into the game nearly enough.

They certainly missed star player in that age group, Rory MacLeod.