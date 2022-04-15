St Johnstone head of youth Alistair Stevenson praises club’s latest Scottish international, Bayley Klimionek

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The head of St Johnstone’s youth academy, Alistair Stevenson, has praised the Perth club’s latest international footballer.

Bayley Klimionek, 15, was a regular for Scotland’s under-18 schoolboys in the recent Centenary Shield campaign.

He played in several different positions and was voted man of the match as a left-back in the last game against Wales.

Stevenson, who has brought through a number of young players for the Saints first team over the years, including Jason Kerr and Ali McCann, told the club’s website: “Bayley, who turns 16 this year, has played with the under-18s and also the under-16/17 in the Scotland cup competition with St Johnstone.

“This team are currently in the semi-final, where they will play Dunfermline.

“They have already beaten Queens Park, Motherwell, Hibs, Queen of the South and Montrose on the route to this semi-final.

“We are really pleased with his development both physically and technically.

“The fact that he has already played left-back, centre-half and midfield is very encouraging.

“All of these developments will bode well for his future career.”