St Johnstone head of youth Alistair Stevenson praises club’s latest Scottish international, Bayley Klimionek

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone head of youth Alistair Stevenson praises club’s latest Scottish international, Bayley Klimionek

By Eric Nicolson
April 15 2022, 2.16pm
McDiarmid Park.
McDiarmid Park.

The head of St Johnstone’s youth academy, Alistair Stevenson, has praised the Perth club’s latest international footballer.

Bayley Klimionek, 15, was a regular for Scotland’s under-18 schoolboys in the recent Centenary Shield campaign.

He played in several different positions and was voted man of the match as a left-back in the last game against Wales.

Stevenson, who has brought through a number of young players for the Saints first team over the years, including Jason Kerr and Ali McCann, told the club’s website: “Bayley, who turns 16 this year, has played with the under-18s and also the under-16/17 in the Scotland cup competition with St Johnstone.

“This team are currently in the semi-final, where they will play Dunfermline.

“They have already beaten Queens Park, Motherwell, Hibs, Queen of the South and Montrose on the route to this semi-final.

“We are really pleased with his development both physically and technically.

“The fact that he has already played left-back, centre-half and midfield is very encouraging.

“All of these developments will bode well for his future career.”

Craig Bryson could yet have a vital part to play in St Johnstone’s Premiership survival bid, says Callum Davidson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier