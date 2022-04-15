St Johnstone head of youth Alistair Stevenson praises club’s latest Scottish international, Bayley Klimionek

The head of St Johnstone’s youth academy, Alistair Stevenson, has praised the Perth club’s latest international footballer.
Bayley Klimionek, 15, was a regular for Scotland’s under-18 schoolboys in the recent Centenary Shield campaign.
He played in several different positions and was voted man of the match as a left-back in the last game against Wales.
Stevenson, who has brought through a number of young players for the Saints first team over the years, including Jason Kerr and Ali McCann, told the club’s website: “Bayley, who turns 16 this year, has played with the under-18s and also the under-16/17 in the Scotland cup competition with St Johnstone.
🆕 📄 | Congratulations to Bayley Klimionek for his recent performances with Scotland’s under 18’s schoolboys.
🎉 Bayley recently received man of the match for his performance against Wales in the Centenary Shield campaign.
Full article below! 👇
— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) April 15, 2022
“This team are currently in the semi-final, where they will play Dunfermline.
“They have already beaten Queens Park, Motherwell, Hibs, Queen of the South and Montrose on the route to this semi-final.
“We are really pleased with his development both physically and technically.
“The fact that he has already played left-back, centre-half and midfield is very encouraging.
“All of these developments will bode well for his future career.”
Craig Bryson could yet have a vital part to play in St Johnstone’s Premiership survival bid, says Callum Davidson