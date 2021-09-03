Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Callum Davidson: Ali McCann and Jason Kerr are the poster boys for St Johnstone academy

By Eric Nicolson
September 3 2021, 7.00am
Ali McCann and Jason Kerr have bid farewell to St Johnstone after rising through the Perth ranks.
Jason Kerr and Ali McCann are gone but they remain poster boys for a St Johnstone academy set-up that is reaping major financial rewards.

Both players started out with Edinburgh boys’ clubs – Kerr at Tynecastle and McCann with Hutchison Vale – before they were snapped up by Saints and given a chance of a professional football career.

The role model effect for youngsters coming up behind them is one manager Callum Davidson believes will be crucial for player development and revenue income at McDiarmid Park in the years to come.

“It shows what a club like St Johnstone can do,” he said.

“There’s two players who have come through our academy – both came here from boys’ clubs, albeit at different ages.

“They were both talented but raw.

“We gave them an opportunity to come and play and they’ve grasped that opportunity.

“There’s a message to good young players – come to St Johnstone and you’ll get your chance.

“Liam Craig and Steven MacLean were telling some of our boys that yesterday – look at Ali and Jason as examples of what you can achieve. They have showcased our academy.”

It goes without saying that two players who were St Johnstone Hampden heroes have been given glowing references from their now former head coach.

“Jason came to us from Tynecastle Boys as a raw, young central midfielder and he leaves as the captain of a double-winning team,” said Davidson.

“It’s all credit to him as a person.

“He’s a fantastic professional and a great player.

“I’m obviously disappointed to have lost him but it’s an understandable situation.

“He’s 24 now and was with us for seven years. He gave the club fantastic service in that time.

“He wasn’t going to stay beyond this season and we knew that was the situation.

“We wish him all the best and he’ll be a hard man to replace.

McCann’s fast track

“Ali’s accelerated even faster.

“Look at where he was two years ago and now he’s an established international, showing what he can do against top teams.

“Last year he gave me great service – he adapted to a different position. Ali understands the game really well. You ask him to do a job and he does it.

“I was probably a bit more disappointed to lose Ali due to the nature of the timing.

“Again, that’s football.”

