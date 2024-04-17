Former Rangers kid Josh McPake gets St Johnstone incentive from Craig Levein

Former Rangers winger Josh McPake will get a few weeks to try and earn himself a deal with St Johnstone next season.

The 22-year-old has been playing part-time with Stirling Albion recently after his Ibrox contract was ended in September.

McPake clocked up six loan spells while he was working his way through the ranks with Rangers, Dundee among them.

Craig Levein has given him training facilities since the end of last month and will continue to run the rule over the former Scotland youth international until the conclusion of the season.

“Josh is training with us on a Monday and a Tuesday,” the Perth boss explained.

“It’s to help him out and let us have a look at him.

“He’s been training with us over the last three or four weeks and has done OK.

“He’s an attack-minded player who can play off the left and the right and could play as a 10 as well.

“We’re not at the stage yet of committing to anything and we’ll see how it goes between now and the end of the season.”