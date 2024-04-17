Former Rangers kid Josh McPake gets St Johnstone incentive from Craig Levein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Rangers kid Josh McPake gets St Johnstone incentive from Craig Levein

The former Ibrox winger is training at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Josh McPake is training with St Johnstone.
Josh McPake is training with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Former Rangers winger Josh McPake will get a few weeks to try and earn himself a deal with St Johnstone next season.

The 22-year-old has been playing part-time with Stirling Albion recently after his Ibrox contract was ended in September.

McPake clocked up six loan spells while he was working his way through the ranks with Rangers, Dundee among them.

Craig Levein has given him training facilities since the end of last month and will continue to run the rule over the former Scotland youth international until the conclusion of the season.

Josh McPake in action for Dundee.
Josh McPake in action for Dundee. Image: SNS.

“Josh is training with us on a Monday and a Tuesday,” the Perth boss explained.

“It’s to help him out and let us have a look at him.

“He’s been training with us over the last three or four weeks and has done OK.

“He’s an attack-minded player who can play off the left and the right and could play as a 10 as well.

“We’re not at the stage yet of committing to anything and we’ll see how it goes between now and the end of the season.”

