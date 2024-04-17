Dundee display against Rangers shows they belong in top six says Tony Docherty as he provides Joe Shaughnessy injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee display against Rangers shows they belong in top six says Tony Docherty as he provides Joe Shaughnessy injury update

The Dark Blues were impressive in the 0-0 home draw as they dented the Gers' title hopes.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty encourages his side against Rangers. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty encourages his side against Rangers. Image: SNS

Dundee’s performance against Rangers showed they belong in the top six insists manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues were impressive in the 0-0 draw at Dens Park, denting the Gers title hopes in the process.

Amadou Bakayoko had a goal disallowed in the first half for offside after Jack Butland had denied both Luke McCowan and Scott Tiffoney while Jon McCracken thoroughly deserved his clean sheet.

And the Dens boss was delighted with his team as they moved to within two points of St Mirren in fifth place.

“A really fantastic performance – we went toe-to-toe with a really good Rangers team with huge motivation in the title race,” Docherty said.

“But who had the most motivation in that game there? I think my players served up a fantastic performance out of possession, in possession.

“I couldn’t be more pleased.

“Their focus going into the last two games has been outstanding and we got our rewards for that.

“It shows how far the squad are going at a very important stage of the season. We’re now going into the top six and there is a feeling we belong.

“We have merited our position and now it’s about going into these games and showing that focus to make sure we are as competitive as we can be.”

Philippe Clement

Gers boss Philippe Clement claimed the Ibrox side were the only team who deserved to win the contest.

However, Docherty wasn’t having that.

“I would strongly disagree,” he added.

“It was important in the last couple of games, it is incumbent on me as manager, to make sure my players are focused.

Dundee's Lyall Cameron has a chance versus Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee’s Lyall Cameron has a chance versus Rangers. Image: SNS.

“We’ve kept that focus over the last two games and got results that are a reward.

“Tonight, Rangers had a lot of possession but didn’t really trouble us.

“We had a couple of opportunities – Scott Tiffoney should score from the rebound from the free-kick.

“The icing on the cake would have been a win but I thought our play merited us keeping a clean sheet against a talented Rangers team.”

Joe Shaughnessy

Dundee earned their clean sheet despite losing Joe Shaughnessy inside 10 minutes.

Joe Shaughnessy was forced off early on with injury. Image: SNS
Joe Shaughnessy was forced off early on with injury. Image: SNS

The Dens skipper limped off with a knee injury after turning awkwardly in the middle of the park and was replaced by Antonio Portales.

Docherty said: “We’ll need to monitor that. He was feeling a bit weak when he came off.

“I don’t know is the honest answer.

“He might need a scan.

“My captain comes off in such a big match and Antonio comes on but it was seemless.

“We’d worked on a gameplan but everything was the same with Antonio.”

The Dark Blues are next in action at home against Celtic next Sunday.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's Lyall Cameron has a chance versus Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee 0-0 Rangers: Player ratings and star man as Dee dent Gers title hopes
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
RAB DOUGLAS: Tony Docherty can't be faulted but the job of shedding Dundee 'yo-yo'…
Dundee striker Curtis Main. Image: SNS
No pressure on Dundee insists Curtis Main as Dark Blues target Euro adventure
3
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty slams 'inaccurate and unfair' comments about Dundee player budget
3
Dundee FC managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes.
‘My grandfather was Dundee FC Scottish Cup hero…incompetence of owners is choking life out…
19
Dundee's Ricki Lamie and Tony Docherty are preparing for the visit of Rangers. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: 'Dundee disrupted by call-offs too' - Tony Docherty and Ricki Lamie have say…
Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee post-split fixtures IN FULL as Celtic visit Dens Park in top-6 curtain-raiser
The Met Office rainfall map for Wednesday shows some showers could hit Dundee. Image: Met Office
Dundee weather forecast ahead of controversial third Rangers clash at Dens
Dundee's Dens Park.
Dundee v Rangers to be played at DENS PARK after morning pitch inspection
2
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy insists there will be no putting the tools away as…

Conversation