Dundee display against Rangers shows they belong in top six says Tony Docherty as he provides Joe Shaughnessy injury update

Dundee’s performance against Rangers showed they belong in the top six insists manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues were impressive in the 0-0 draw at Dens Park, denting the Gers title hopes in the process.

Amadou Bakayoko had a goal disallowed in the first half for offside after Jack Butland had denied both Luke McCowan and Scott Tiffoney while Jon McCracken thoroughly deserved his clean sheet.

And the Dens boss was delighted with his team as they moved to within two points of St Mirren in fifth place.

“A really fantastic performance – we went toe-to-toe with a really good Rangers team with huge motivation in the title race,” Docherty said.

“But who had the most motivation in that game there? I think my players served up a fantastic performance out of possession, in possession.

“I couldn’t be more pleased.

“Their focus going into the last two games has been outstanding and we got our rewards for that.

“It shows how far the squad are going at a very important stage of the season. We’re now going into the top six and there is a feeling we belong.

“We have merited our position and now it’s about going into these games and showing that focus to make sure we are as competitive as we can be.”

Philippe Clement

Gers boss Philippe Clement claimed the Ibrox side were the only team who deserved to win the contest.

However, Docherty wasn’t having that.

“I would strongly disagree,” he added.

“It was important in the last couple of games, it is incumbent on me as manager, to make sure my players are focused.

“We’ve kept that focus over the last two games and got results that are a reward.

“Tonight, Rangers had a lot of possession but didn’t really trouble us.

“We had a couple of opportunities – Scott Tiffoney should score from the rebound from the free-kick.

“The icing on the cake would have been a win but I thought our play merited us keeping a clean sheet against a talented Rangers team.”

Joe Shaughnessy

Dundee earned their clean sheet despite losing Joe Shaughnessy inside 10 minutes.

The Dens skipper limped off with a knee injury after turning awkwardly in the middle of the park and was replaced by Antonio Portales.

Docherty said: “We’ll need to monitor that. He was feeling a bit weak when he came off.

“I don’t know is the honest answer.

“He might need a scan.

“My captain comes off in such a big match and Antonio comes on but it was seemless.

“We’d worked on a gameplan but everything was the same with Antonio.”

The Dark Blues are next in action at home against Celtic next Sunday.