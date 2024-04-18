Dundee polling expert says Labour could find trouble lurking below surface

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee polling expert says Labour could find trouble lurking below surface

The Stooshie podcast: Despite a 20-point lead over the Conservatives, Professor Jennifer Lees-Marshment says a deeper look at polling should prompt caution.

By Alasdair Clark
Sir Keir Starmer with Anas Sarwar. Image: PA.
Sir Keir Starmer with Anas Sarwar. Image: PA.

A deeper look at election opinion polling should prompt caution by Labour ahead of the General Election, a Dundee University expert tells our weekly politics podcast.

Sir Keir Starmer currently enjoys a 20-point lead over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, putting the Labour leader odds-on favourite to become the next resident of Downing Street.

But Professor Jennifer Lees-Marshment, an expert in political marketing and management, says a deeper look at public opinion should prompt caution.

In an interview for The Stooshie – The Courier’s politics podcast – Prof Lees-Marshment argues: “When you look at more detailed polling, you see that although Keir Starmer is ahead of Sunak, he’s not very popular.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Professor Lees-Marshment discusses:

  • The SNP’s risky strategy on making the election about independence.
  • The lack of training for MPs to actually govern.
  • Why Sir Keir Starmer hiring former civil servant Sue Gray was a shrewd move.
Professor Jennifer Lees-Marshment. Image: Dundee University

A YouGov poll published on April 12 suggested Labour would win 45% of the vote with the Conservatives languishing on 19%

Professor Sir John Curtice, another Scottish polling expert, predicted Labour had a 99% certainty of forming the next government.

But Prof Lees-Marshment said party strategists may find some reason to be concerned.

She highlighted results which indicate that while the public seem to prefer Labour to the Conservatives, expectations and enthusiasm for the the party are low.

This stands in contrast to pre-1997 polling, when Tony Blair swept his party to a landslide victory.

She said: “My experience in elections has taught me never to be certain. But if we look at more detailed polling it’s not as clear cut.

Polling suggests voters are dissatisfied with Rishi Sunak – but are they happy with the Labour alternative? Image: PA

“Voters are extremely dissatisfied with the Conservatives. Not just in that sense of its time for a change, but also the turbulence in terms of leadership, questions over their management of the Covid pandemic and so on.

“So they are very dissatisfied and all the polling data shows that. Not just Conservative versus Labour, not just the leader, but is the country heading in the right direction? A large number think it’s not.

“However, that doesn’t mean they are satisfied with Labour as an alternative offering.”

Prof Lees-Marshment pointed to the popularity of Tony Blair and Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand before they came to power.

She added: “Normally for a new leader coming into power they are flying high in the polls and they have what we call brand likeability.”

But she warned Labour that polling suggest this is not the case for Sir Keir.

