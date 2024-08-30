Dundee new boy Sammy Braybrooke earns England U/20 call-up

Dundee loan signing Sammy Braybrooke will be in England action next week.

The 20-year-old joined the Dark Blues on loan from Leicester City on Wednesday and is in line to make his debut against St Mirren on Saturday.

It’s likely to be a quickfire turnaround for Braybrooke, however, as he will now travel to join up with the England U/20 squad.

They head to Turkiye for the first match in the European Elite League next Friday night before hosting Romania at Edgeley Park, Stockport.

These two fixtures kick off the campaign under coach Paul Nevin, who is assisted by former Newcastle and West Ham star Kevin Nolan.

Joining Braybrooke in the squad is Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude.

The Leicester kid made his first two appearances at U/20 level in June as England faced Sweden and Republic of Ireland.