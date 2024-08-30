Dundee new boy Sammy Braybrooke earns England U/20 call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee new boy Sammy Braybrooke earns England U/20 call-up

The 20-year-old will join up with his country for their upcoming Elite League matches.

By George Cran
Dundee's latest signing Sammy Braybrooke. Image: David Young
Dundee loan signing Sammy Braybrooke will be in England action next week.

Dundee loan signing Sammy Braybrooke will be in England action next week.

The 20-year-old joined the Dark Blues on loan from Leicester City on Wednesday and is in line to make his debut against St Mirren on Saturday.

It’s likely to be a quickfire turnaround for Braybrooke, however, as he will now travel to join up with the England U/20 squad.

Braybrook in action for England U/18s against Wales. Image: PA
Sammy Braybrooke in action for England U/18s against Wales. Image: PA

They head to Turkiye for the first match in the European Elite League next Friday night before hosting Romania at Edgeley Park, Stockport.

These two fixtures kick off the campaign under coach Paul Nevin, who is assisted by former Newcastle and West Ham star Kevin Nolan.

Joining Braybrooke in the squad is Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude.

The Leicester kid made his first two appearances at U/20 level in June as England faced Sweden and Republic of Ireland.

