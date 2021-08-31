Ali McCann and Jason Kerr: St Johnstone sell their two star men for under £2 million

St Johnstone have sold arguably their two best players on deadline day, with Ali McCann joining Jason Kerr in heading south of the border.

Kerr’s £600,000 move to Wigan Athletic will be viewed as decent business by some, given the captain only had a year left on his contract.

But £1.2 million for McCann will prove far more controversial with supporters.

✍️ 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗶! 🤍 Preston North End are delighted to confirm Ali McCann has joined the club from St Johnstone for an undisclosed fee. ➡️ https://t.co/m2HUkPg6pv#pnefc pic.twitter.com/8JMJ81zKQv — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) August 31, 2021

The Northern Ireland international was tied down for two seasons and the hope was he would smash the Perth transfer record, set by Callum Davidson when he was sold to Blackburn Rovers for just under £2 million.

Davidson will now have to lead his team into the rest of the season without his skipper – replaced by Brighton 20-year-old Lars Dendoncker – and his star playmaker.