Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Ali McCann and Jason Kerr: St Johnstone sell their two star men for under £2 million

By Eric Nicolson
August 31 2021, 11.48pm Updated: September 1 2021, 12.26am
Ali McCann (left) and Jason Kerr both left St Johnstone on transfer deadline day.
Ali McCann (left) and Jason Kerr both left St Johnstone on transfer deadline day.

St Johnstone have sold arguably their two best players on deadline day, with Ali McCann joining Jason Kerr in heading south of the border.

Kerr’s £600,000 move to Wigan Athletic will be viewed as decent business by some, given the captain only had a year left on his contract.

But £1.2 million for McCann will prove far more controversial with supporters.

The Northern Ireland international was tied down for two seasons and the hope was he would smash the Perth transfer record, set by Callum Davidson when he was sold to Blackburn Rovers for just under £2 million.

Davidson will now have to lead his team into the rest of the season without his skipper – replaced by Brighton 20-year-old Lars Dendoncker – and his star playmaker.

