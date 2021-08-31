Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone sign Brighton’s Lars Dendoncker to replace Jason Kerr

By Eric Nicolson
August 31 2021, 10.37pm Updated: August 31 2021, 11.46pm
Lars Dendoncker.
St Johnstone have agreed a deal to sign Brighton defender Lars Dendoncker on loan to replace captain Jason Kerr.

With Kerr heading to Wigan Athletic for a fee of £600,000, Saints have had to find deadline day central defensive cover.

Dendoncker, brother of Wolves star Leander, was recruited by the English Premier League club from Brugge a year ago.

The 20-year-old, who can also play in midfield, has represented Belgium from under-15 through to under-19 level.

He has been playing under-23 football with Brighton and will now hope to make the step-up into Callum Davidson’s Saints first team.

