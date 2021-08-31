St Johnstone sign Brighton’s Lars Dendoncker to replace Jason Kerr

St Johnstone have agreed a deal to sign Brighton defender Lars Dendoncker on loan to replace captain Jason Kerr.

With Kerr heading to Wigan Athletic for a fee of £600,000, Saints have had to find deadline day central defensive cover.

Dendoncker, brother of Wolves star Leander, was recruited by the English Premier League club from Brugge a year ago.

💙 Debuts for Jensen Weir and Lars Dendoncker tonight for the Albion! 😁#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/EyQ9WVpTOq — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 19, 2020

The 20-year-old, who can also play in midfield, has represented Belgium from under-15 through to under-19 level.

He has been playing under-23 football with Brighton and will now hope to make the step-up into Callum Davidson’s Saints first team.