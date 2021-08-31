Sport / Football / St Johnstone St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr set to join Wigan Athletic for £600,000 after they blow Charlton Athletic bid out of the water By Eric Nicolson August 31 2021, 4.07pm Updated: August 31 2021, 8.24pm Jason Kerr is leaving St Johnstone. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier St Johnstone duo depart on deadline night while Celtic shuffle pack Three in, three out on busy deadline day at Celtic Ali McCann and Jason Kerr: St Johnstone sell their two star men for under £2 million Preston North End up their bid at the 11th hour for St Johnstone star Ali McCann