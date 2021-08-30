St Johnstone sign Ali Crawford on loan from Bolton Wanderers

St Johnstone have signed Bolton Wanderers midfielder Ali Crawford on loan until January, Courier Sport understands.

The 30-year-old has drifted out of the first team picture at the English League One club and his contract will be up in the summer.

Crawford spent nine years with Hamilton Accies and is a proven Premiership performer.

He will provide another creative option for Perth boss Callum Davidson when the Perth side resume their league campaign after the international break.

Crawford also brings a goal threat from midfield. He reached double figures for Accies in two different seasons.