News / Fife Crash closes A985 between the Kincardine Bridge and Longannet By Katy Scott August 31 2021, 10.39pm The road was restricted at the site of the accident. All westbound lanes on the A985 between the Kincardine Bridge and Longannet are closed due to a road traffic incident. Traffic Scotland reported the incident at 9:15pm. Road users are advised to use an alternative route while the lanes are restricted. It it not currently known when the accident will be cleared. As of 10:30pm, the westbound lanes were still closed on the A985. A985 Kincardine Bridge – A977 – Closure, All lanes closed in both directions https://t.co/EM5wDwpyRo #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 31, 2021 Drivers can find updates on current incidents on the Traffic Scotland website or Twitter.