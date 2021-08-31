Hibs in bid to sign Raith Rovers midfielder Dylan Tait for £100,000 – then loan him back to Fife

Hibs are trying to sign Raith Rovers midfielder Dylan Tait for £100,000.

The Fife Elite Academy product has been a Stark’s Park star since breaking into the Rovers first team in the League One title-winning season.

The 19-year-old has gone on to flourish in the Championship with scouts from across the country coming to Kirkcaldy to check him out.

Should Raith give the green light, they are likely to get Tait back on loan until Christmas.