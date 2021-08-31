Sport / Football Hibs in bid to sign Raith Rovers midfielder Dylan Tait for £100,000 – then loan him back to Fife By Eric Nicolson August 31 2021, 10.44pm Dylan Tait. Hibs are trying to sign Raith Rovers midfielder Dylan Tait for £100,000. The Fife Elite Academy product has been a Stark’s Park star since breaking into the Rovers first team in the League One title-winning season. The 19-year-old has gone on to flourish in the Championship with scouts from across the country coming to Kirkcaldy to check him out. Dylan Tait and Martin Boyle in action during Iain Davidson’s testimonial match. Should Raith give the green light, they are likely to get Tait back on loan until Christmas. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier BBC to shine a light on postponed Fife derby as new date is confirmed for Raith Rovers v Dunfermline clash Raith Rovers state ‘external power surge’ was to blame for Dunfermline call-off ahead of SPFL talks Raith Rovers vs Dunfermline: Fife derby abandoned due to lighting failure Raith Rovers: Jamie MacDonald reveals gratitude to Dunfermline boss Peter Grant ahead of derby day