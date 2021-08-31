Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibs in bid to sign Raith Rovers midfielder Dylan Tait for £100,000 – then loan him back to Fife

By Eric Nicolson
August 31 2021, 10.44pm
Dylan Tait.
Hibs are trying to sign Raith Rovers midfielder Dylan Tait for £100,000.

The Fife Elite Academy product has been a Stark’s Park star since breaking into the Rovers first team in the League One title-winning season.

The 19-year-old has gone on to flourish in the Championship with scouts from across the country coming to Kirkcaldy to check him out.

Dylan Tait and Martin Boyle in action during Iain Davidson’s testimonial match.

Should Raith give the green light, they are likely to get Tait back on loan until Christmas.

