Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Preston North End up their bid at the 11th hour for St Johnstone star Ali McCann

By Eric Nicolson
August 31 2021, 11.16pm Updated: August 31 2021, 11.30pm
Ali McCann.
Ali McCann.

Preston North End have launched a dramatic last minute bid for St Johnstone star Ali McCann.

There seemed to be no possibility of the Northern Ireland international leaving McDiarmid Park on deadline day with their original offer well short of a price Saints would consider.

But the English Championship side have raised the fee to over £1 million and the ball is now in the Perth club’s court.

Saints fans are already coming to terms with the departure of captain Jason Kerr to Wigan Athletic for £600,000.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier