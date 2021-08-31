Sport / Football / St Johnstone Preston North End up their bid at the 11th hour for St Johnstone star Ali McCann By Eric Nicolson August 31 2021, 11.16pm Updated: August 31 2021, 11.30pm Ali McCann. Preston North End have launched a dramatic last minute bid for St Johnstone star Ali McCann. There seemed to be no possibility of the Northern Ireland international leaving McDiarmid Park on deadline day with their original offer well short of a price Saints would consider. But the English Championship side have raised the fee to over £1 million and the ball is now in the Perth club’s court. Saints fans are already coming to terms with the departure of captain Jason Kerr to Wigan Athletic for £600,000. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier St Johnstone duo depart on deadline night while Celtic shuffle pack Three in, three out on busy deadline day at Celtic St Johnstone add St Mirren’s Cammy MacPherson on season-long loan Ali McCann: St Johnstone are a ‘great club’ but Preston North End move was too good to turn down