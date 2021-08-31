Preston North End up their bid at the 11th hour for St Johnstone star Ali McCann

Preston North End have launched a dramatic last minute bid for St Johnstone star Ali McCann.

There seemed to be no possibility of the Northern Ireland international leaving McDiarmid Park on deadline day with their original offer well short of a price Saints would consider.

But the English Championship side have raised the fee to over £1 million and the ball is now in the Perth club’s court.

Saints fans are already coming to terms with the departure of captain Jason Kerr to Wigan Athletic for £600,000.