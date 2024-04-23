Craig Levein: St Johnstone injuries are clearing up but mentality is just as crucial to Premiership survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone injuries are clearing up but mentality is just as crucial to Premiership survival

The McDiarmid Park manager wants his players in the right frame of mind for their post-split challenge.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has stressed the importance of a good mindset.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has stressed the importance of a good mindset. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein is hoping to have virtually a full squad at his disposal to bolster his Premiership survival battle selection options.

But the Perth boss believes getting his players’ heads right will be just as important as their bodies.

It’s a five-game mini-season to avoid the play-offs, with Ross County having cut the gap to third bottom to just one point thanks to their shock victory over Rangers in the last round of pre-split fixtures.

Making sure Saints adopt the right mindset for every match is a big part of Levein’s job just now.

And fans will be hoping his vast experience in football helps on that front over the next few weeks.

“A lot of it is down to mentality and your outlook,” said Levein.

“It would be great to get off to a good start and build some momentum.

“That is really important.

“The players have had a few days off and are back in today. They are lively and in good spirits.

“I want them to go into the game off the back of a good week’s training.

“We will work on what we will do to try and counter Hibs but I just want us to have a high intensity, focused week in training and that will allow us to go into the game with a positive frame of mind.”

Craig Levein's team beat Hibs recently.
Craig Levein’s team beat Hibs recently. Image: Shutterstock.

Levein added: “Hibs is our earliest opportunity to pick up points and that’s what we are focused on.

“My primary concern is trying to get the players physically and mentally in the best shape possible for the weekend.

“There is no point in worrying about anything else after that. We will do everything we can to be ready.”

Four players making progress

Levein will leave it until close to Saturday’s game before deciding whether to include Liam Gordon, Drey Wright, Dare Olufunwa and DJ Jaiyesimi in his match-day squad.

“Liam is improving and so is Dare,” he reported.

“Drey has been training with us for over a week now. He is looking good.

“DJ is training as well. We are starting to get some back.

St Johnstone's DJ Jaiyesimi picked up a knee injury against Livingston.
St Johnstone’s DJ Jaiyesimi picked up a knee injury against Livingston. Image: SNS.

“We’ll have a look at things later in the week. I can’t say for certain.

“I will need to have a look at exactly how much they have done and speak to Bod (fitness coach, Alex Headrick) about what we can expect and how many minutes we could get out of whichever of these guys we do use, based around how much work they have done.

“We just need to be careful we don’t damage anybody any further by throwing them in too early.

“Those conversations will take place this week. Then we can make a decision.”

