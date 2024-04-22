St Johnstone kid Jackson Mylchreest scores one of the quickest goals of all time at Berwick Rangers

St Johnstone youngster Jackson Mylchreest has finished his loan spell at Berwick Rangers by scoring one of the fastest recorded goals.

And the Lowland League club are suggesting that his 9.18 second strike puts him in the top 80 quickest in football of all time!

Berwick beat Albion Rovers 2-1 on Saturday to finish their campaign 13th in the 18-team table, with fellow on-loan Saint, Joe Ellison scoring the winner.

It’s Mylchreest’s goal which will go down in the record books, though.

The 17-year-old, who played four games for Steven MacLean in Saints’ July League Cup group games, closed down a Rovers midfielder straight from their kick-off.

⚡ | Quick off the mark! It's always a good idea to get into your seat at Shielfield on time, as Jackson Mylchreest proved on Saturday! We've clocked that at 9.18 seconds – if you believe Wikipedia, that's the 79th fastest goal in the history of football!! ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/f5cURjvtyU — Berwick Rangers (@OfficialBRFC) April 22, 2024

He then burst through the heart of the Coatbridge side’s defence after stealing the ball.

And the goal would have been even faster had goalkeeper, Ross Connelly, not saved Mylchreest’s initial shot.

High hopes

A bright future has been tipped for the young centre-forward, with former McDiarmid Park manager Callum Davidson bringing him into his first team squad as a 16-year-old around 12 months ago.

And Davidson name-checked a former Perth hero when he described the qualities Mylchreest, who was a star of the under-18s’ run to the semi-final of the Scottish Youth Cup, has in his game.

“Ability-wise, he’s got a lot of the characteristics a young Callum Hendry had,” he said.

Saints had four players on loan at Berwick – Mylchreest, Ellison, Scott Bright and Bayley Klimionek.