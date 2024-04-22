St Johnstone kid Jackson Mylchreest scores one of the quickest goals of all time at Berwick Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone kid Jackson Mylchreest scores one of the quickest goals of all time at Berwick Rangers

It took the 17-year just 9.18 seconds to find the net against Albion Rovers.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone youngster Jackson Mylchreest.
St Johnstone youngster Jackson Mylchreest. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone youngster Jackson Mylchreest has finished his loan spell at Berwick Rangers by scoring one of the fastest recorded goals.

And the Lowland League club are suggesting that his 9.18 second strike puts him in the top 80 quickest in football of all time!

Berwick beat Albion Rovers 2-1 on Saturday to finish their campaign 13th in the 18-team table, with fellow on-loan Saint, Joe Ellison scoring the winner.

It’s Mylchreest’s goal which will go down in the record books, though.

The 17-year-old, who played four games for Steven MacLean in Saints’ July League Cup group games, closed down a Rovers midfielder straight from their kick-off.

He then burst through the heart of the Coatbridge side’s defence after stealing the ball.

And the goal would have been even faster had goalkeeper, Ross Connelly, not saved Mylchreest’s initial shot.

High hopes

A bright future has been tipped for the young centre-forward, with former McDiarmid Park manager Callum Davidson bringing him into his first team squad as a 16-year-old around 12 months ago.

And Davidson name-checked a former Perth hero when he described the qualities Mylchreest, who was a star of the under-18s’ run to the semi-final of the Scottish Youth Cup, has in his game.

“Ability-wise, he’s got a lot of the characteristics a young Callum Hendry had,” he said.

Saints had four players on loan at Berwick – Mylchreest, Ellison, Scott Bright and Bayley Klimionek.

Conversation