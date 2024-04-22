Dundee Olympia probe backed by councillors amid calls for transparency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Olympia probe backed by councillors amid calls for transparency

The approval means the local authority will now seek an independent expert to investigate the problems that have led to its most recent closure.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Olympia pools closed
Inside Olympia after it opened last December. Image: Alan Richardson

A “thorough and “rigorous” investigation will be carried out into the failures at Dundee’s Olympia centre after councillors backed plans for an independent probe.

Members of Dundee City Council’s city governance committee approved a motion put forward by council leader John Alexander when they met on Monday.

The approval means the local authority will now seek an independent expert to engage with the body that runs the facility – Leisure and Culture Dundee – to understand the problems that led to its most recent closure.

It comes after Olympia bosses could not confirm a reopening date for the leisure and toddler pools, which were closed to the public in February after a support beam detached from a flume structure and fell close to swimmers below.

Pools closed just months after reopening

The latest failure came just months after the facility reopened to the public following a two year closure.

During that time, over £6m was spent by the local authority in an attempt to rectify a series of safety issues – including corrosion on the flumes and problems with light fittings.

Olympia was forced to close its pools at the start of February
Pools at the Olympia have been forced to close again. Image: Alan Richardson.

The SNP administration at Dundee City Council had initially resisted calls for a probe into the beleaguered facility.

However, council leader John Alexander caved in March following growing public pressure.

The independent inquiry will focus on the background leading to the Olympia’s most recent closure, with the results being brought back to the city governance committee at a later date.

‘Probe does not go far enough’

However at Monday’s committee meeting, Labour councillors raised concerns the proposed investigation did not go far enough.

And they called for further transparency – proposing an amendment that, if backed, would’ve extended the scope of the probe to include issues that led to the pool’s initial closure in 2021.

Councillor Kevin Keenan said: “I feel that (Mr Alexanders) motion on this one doesn’t go far enough.

Labour group leader councillor Kevin Keenan.

“I just feel that trying to limit (the probe) to looking back at what happened with the recent closure is not wide enough.

“We need to look at some of the issues that have led to that closure and continue to plague (the facility).

Councillors backed John Alexander’s motion by 19 votes to 10.

