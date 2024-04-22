Dundee Olympia probe backed by councillors amid calls for transparency

A “thorough and “rigorous” investigation will be carried out into the failures at Dundee’s Olympia centre after councillors backed plans for an independent probe.

Members of Dundee City Council’s city governance committee approved a motion put forward by council leader John Alexander when they met on Monday.

The approval means the local authority will now seek an independent expert to engage with the body that runs the facility – Leisure and Culture Dundee – to understand the problems that led to its most recent closure.

It comes after Olympia bosses could not confirm a reopening date for the leisure and toddler pools, which were closed to the public in February after a support beam detached from a flume structure and fell close to swimmers below.

Pools closed just months after reopening

The latest failure came just months after the facility reopened to the public following a two year closure.

During that time, over £6m was spent by the local authority in an attempt to rectify a series of safety issues – including corrosion on the flumes and problems with light fittings.

The SNP administration at Dundee City Council had initially resisted calls for a probe into the beleaguered facility.

However, council leader John Alexander caved in March following growing public pressure.

The independent inquiry will focus on the background leading to the Olympia’s most recent closure, with the results being brought back to the city governance committee at a later date.

‘Probe does not go far enough’

However at Monday’s committee meeting, Labour councillors raised concerns the proposed investigation did not go far enough.

And they called for further transparency – proposing an amendment that, if backed, would’ve extended the scope of the probe to include issues that led to the pool’s initial closure in 2021.

Councillor Kevin Keenan said: “I feel that (Mr Alexanders) motion on this one doesn’t go far enough.

“I just feel that trying to limit (the probe) to looking back at what happened with the recent closure is not wide enough.

“We need to look at some of the issues that have led to that closure and continue to plague (the facility).

Councillors backed John Alexander’s motion by 19 votes to 10.