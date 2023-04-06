St Johnstone youth star Jackson Mylchreest reminds Callum Davidson of a young Callum Hendry and may soon get first team chance

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone youth star Jackson Mylchreest earned his place on the St Johnstone bench last weekend, according to manager Callum Davidson.

And the 16-year-old, who reminds the Perth boss of a young Callum Hendry, could soon earn some Premiership game-time as well.

A prolific finisher in Liam Craig’s under-18 team that reached the semi-final of the Scottish Youth Cup, Mylchreest was an unused substitute in Saints’ 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen.

The circumstances of the match weren’t conducive to bring him on that occasion.

But Davidson is hoping that will change before the league season concludes.

80 minutes played ⏰ The goal that got us level 🤝 Jackson Mylchreest doing Jackson Mylchreest things 🔥 #SJFC | #YoungTeam pic.twitter.com/EbQyba1QdW — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 27, 2023

“Jackson has scored 20 goals for the under-18s so he’s deserved to take his space on the bench,” he said.

“He’s been producing the goods so it’s good to get him involved on a match day.

“He’s got a lot of work to go to get to the level we need him to be but we’ll hopefully get him on at some stage before the end of the season.

“Ability-wise, he’s got a lot of the characteristics a young Callum Hendry had so hopefully he can kick on.

“He’s still only 16 so is one for the future and will benefit from being in the first team environment.

“Getting a taste of it will be good for him and will also energise the rest of the under-18s because they know what’s possible.

“Hopefully Jackson will continue scoring goals for the under-18s and keep earning a place in the squad.”