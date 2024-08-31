St Johnstone boss Craig Levein bemoans set-piece horror show and another decision that will be ‘swept under the carpet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein bemoans set-piece horror show and another decision that will be ‘swept under the carpet’

The Perth side lost 2-1 to Motherwell, both goals from corners.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein, has admitted that set-piece self-inflicted wounds are killing their chances of picking up Premiership points.

The Perth side conceded both goals from corners in their 2-1 defeat to Motherwell.

The first was at the start of the match when goalkeeper, Ross Sinclair, failed to connect with an attempted punched clearance and then deep into stoppage time when a back post Dan Casey header was helped over the line by Moses Ebiye.

A Benji Kimpioka equaliser had appeared to be enough to salvage a draw.

But shooting themselves in the foot has become a hard habit to break.

“It was hugely frustrating because I thought we played well in spells when we had the ball and did a lot of the things we’re trying to do,” said Levein.

“We’ve got the goal back and have a chance in the game then we’ve not defended a set-piece properly.

Benji Kimpioka celebrates scoring to make it 1-1. Image: SNS.

“It’s one of the most basic things in football.

“We have players who are capable of making first contact, which is the thing that helps you defensively.

“But we just made a backside of it today.

“If we were playing s*** I wouldn’t mind so much because I’d go home and just think we’re not very good.

“But that’s not what I’m seeing on the training ground or for long spells in games.

“Last week we lost a set-piece goal and that’s two again today.

Motherwell’s winning goal. Image: SNS.

“So we can go on the training ground to work on that side of things, but genuinely, a lot of the time defending set-pieces comes down to a desire to get to the ball first.

“Ross made two good saves from set-pieces and I don’t remember him having to make one from open play.

“It was all from set-pieces or the aftermath.”

Changing goalies

Dropping Josh Rae and replacing him with Sinclair was a big selection call for Levein.

“I felt Josh would maybe benefit from coming out,” said the Saints boss.

“Then it was between Ross or Heppy (Craig Hepburn).

“But Ross has a bit more experience.”

Meanwhile, Levein was infuriated with the late sending off of Jack Sanders for a challenge on Tony Watt in front of the dugouts deemed worthy of a second yellow by fourth official, George Calder.

“The fourth official called the Jack sending off, not the referee, and six or seven seconds after it,” he said.

“It was right beside me and the fourth official was right beside me as well.

“He said Jack was moving at pace, that’s why he drew the referee’s attention to it.

“When you watch it back, he was walking.

“How can he be moving at pace if he’s walking?

“Maybe I’m just frustrated on the back of the Rangers thing in the cup because I’m adamant they got that wrong.

“And this one – he doesn’t need to get involved. The referee has seen what happened.

“Have I spoken to the ref? What’s the point? Seriously, what’s the point.

“After the Rangers debacle you know what’s going to happen. It’ll be swept under the carpet.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone defender, Andre Raymond.
St Johnstone's Andre Raymond: Why I made myself watch Dundee United horror show more…
Jason Holt.
St Johnstone sign former Livingston midfielder Jason Holt
St Johnstone forward, Taylor Steven.
St Johnstone forward Taylor Steven joins Northern Irish side on loan
St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein.
Craig Levein unsure St Johnstone will make deadline day signings but teases free agent…
Stevie May.
Stevie May: I did everything to try and change Craig Levein's mind at St…
Former St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon in Motherwell kit.
Liam Gordon leaving St Johnstone for Motherwell was 'his choice', says Craig Levein
New St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, with director, Roddy Grant.
St Johnstone reveal new board as 5 fresh faces step in as directors
Adama Sidibeh is sent off at Tannadice.
St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets FOUR-GAME ban for Dundee United double red card
Makenzie Kirk (left) and Nicky Clark (right) will be options to replace Adama Sidibeh on Saturday, with Uche Ikpeazu hopefully also available soon.
4 Craig Levein options to replace St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein on the sidelines
Craig Levein: St Johnstone boss gives 'spine of team' transfer update

Conversation