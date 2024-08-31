St Johnstone boss Craig Levein bemoans set-piece horror show and another decision that will be ‘swept under the carpet’

St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein, has admitted that set-piece self-inflicted wounds are killing their chances of picking up Premiership points.

The Perth side conceded both goals from corners in their 2-1 defeat to Motherwell.

The first was at the start of the match when goalkeeper, Ross Sinclair, failed to connect with an attempted punched clearance and then deep into stoppage time when a back post Dan Casey header was helped over the line by Moses Ebiye.

A Benji Kimpioka equaliser had appeared to be enough to salvage a draw.

But shooting themselves in the foot has become a hard habit to break.

“It was hugely frustrating because I thought we played well in spells when we had the ball and did a lot of the things we’re trying to do,” said Levein.

“We’ve got the goal back and have a chance in the game then we’ve not defended a set-piece properly.

“It’s one of the most basic things in football.

“We have players who are capable of making first contact, which is the thing that helps you defensively.

“But we just made a backside of it today.

“If we were playing s*** I wouldn’t mind so much because I’d go home and just think we’re not very good.

“But that’s not what I’m seeing on the training ground or for long spells in games.

“Last week we lost a set-piece goal and that’s two again today.

“So we can go on the training ground to work on that side of things, but genuinely, a lot of the time defending set-pieces comes down to a desire to get to the ball first.

“Ross made two good saves from set-pieces and I don’t remember him having to make one from open play.

“It was all from set-pieces or the aftermath.”

Changing goalies

Dropping Josh Rae and replacing him with Sinclair was a big selection call for Levein.

“I felt Josh would maybe benefit from coming out,” said the Saints boss.

“Then it was between Ross or Heppy (Craig Hepburn).

“But Ross has a bit more experience.”

Meanwhile, Levein was infuriated with the late sending off of Jack Sanders for a challenge on Tony Watt in front of the dugouts deemed worthy of a second yellow by fourth official, George Calder.

“The fourth official called the Jack sending off, not the referee, and six or seven seconds after it,” he said.

“It was right beside me and the fourth official was right beside me as well.

“He said Jack was moving at pace, that’s why he drew the referee’s attention to it.

“When you watch it back, he was walking.

“How can he be moving at pace if he’s walking?

“Maybe I’m just frustrated on the back of the Rangers thing in the cup because I’m adamant they got that wrong.

“And this one – he doesn’t need to get involved. The referee has seen what happened.

“Have I spoken to the ref? What’s the point? Seriously, what’s the point.

“After the Rangers debacle you know what’s going to happen. It’ll be swept under the carpet.”