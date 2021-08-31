Wigan Athletic confirm signing of St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the signing of St Johnstone’s double-winning captain, Jason Kerr on a three-year contract.

The 24-year-old, who led Saints to Betfred Cup and Scottish Cup last season and then into Europe at the start of this campaign, has moved for a fee of around £600,000.

Welcome to Latics, @JasonKerr08! 💙 We are pleased to confirm the signing of defender Jason Kerr from St. Johnstone on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance!#wafc🔵⚪️ #BELIEVE — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) August 31, 2021

Wigan got their man after lodging a higher deadline day bid than fellow League One side Charlton Athletic.

Saints have lined up a loan replacement and have also strengthened their midfield by recruiting Ali Crawford from Bolton Wanderers until January.

Meanwhile, the wait goes on for Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen to secure a work permit.