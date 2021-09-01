Ali McCann: St Johnstone are a ‘great club’ but Preston North End move was too good to turn down

Ali McCann is leaving a “great club” in St Johnstone but the opportunity to join Preston North End was too good to turn down.

The Perth midfielder completed a dramatic last minute deadline day move to England, with the paperwork only completed on his four-year contract at Deepdale as the transfer window was about to close.

Saints are understood to have received a fee of £1.2 million and the Northern Ireland international has joined his old captain Jason Kerr in heading across the border.

Kerr has signed for Wigan Athletic.

“It’s brilliant, it’s been such a long day today,” said McCann.

“I’m just so buzzing to get it all sorted and get it over the line and I just can’t wait to get back and get in with the lads next week.

“St Johnstone are a great club.

✍️ 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗶! 🤍 Preston North End are delighted to confirm Ali McCann has joined the club from St Johnstone for an undisclosed fee. ➡️ https://t.co/m2HUkPg6pv#pnefc pic.twitter.com/8JMJ81zKQv — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) August 31, 2021

“I’ve been there since I was young so it was difficult leaving because they’ve done so much for me when I’ve been growing up, but an opportunity to move down to a club like this is just too much to pass up and I just can’t wait to get started.

“I try and do every part of the game. I try and put myself around, getting forward, getting back, getting involved.

“I put myself into tackles, pressing high, I also try and chip in with goals at the other end so hopefully I can do that and the fans will take to me which is what I’ll try and do.”

Preston head coach Frankie McAvoy was thrilled that the Championship club were able to up their bid for McCann at the end of deadline day to persuade Saints chairman Steve Brown to do business.

“It’s magnificent,” he said. “It’s a brilliant signing for Preston North End. He’s one of the best young players in Scotland.

“He’s done remarkably well playing at St Johnstone. He’s a full international with Northern Ireland so we’re absolutely delighted to get the deal done.

“I cannot thank Mr Hemmings, Peter Ridsdale and Craig Hemmings enough for getting the deal done, which has been stressful to say the least, but we’ve managed to get it over the line which is brilliant and I’m really looking forward to him coming in and being a part of our squad.

“He’s a very dynamic midfield player and I’m sure I’ll add a lot to our squad.”