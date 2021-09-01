St Johnstone add St Mirren’s Cammy MacPherson on season-long loan

St Johnstone have secured a season-long loan deal for midfielder Cammy MacPherson from St Mirren.

The agreement for the 22-year-old was announced following confirmation of star man Ali McCann’s £1.2 million move to Preston North End.

MacPherson made 40 appearances for the Buddies last season and has turned out six times in the current campaign.

🆕🔵⚪️ | We are thrilled to announce the season-long loan signing of Cammy MacPherson from St Mirren! Welcome, Cammy 🙌#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 31, 2021

On signing up at McDiarmid Park, he told Saints’ official website: “When I was told that St Johnstone wanted to sign me I was flattered.

“It was a move I really wanted to happen and I can’t wait to get started.

“There are many quality players at the football club and I know I will need to produce my very best to get into the team. But it’s a challenge I will relish.”