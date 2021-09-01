Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone add St Mirren’s Cammy MacPherson on season-long loan

By Sean Hamilton
September 1 2021, 12.48am
Cammy MacPherson has joined St Johnstone on loan.
St Johnstone have secured a season-long loan deal for midfielder Cammy MacPherson from St Mirren.

The agreement for the 22-year-old was announced following confirmation of star man Ali McCann’s £1.2 million move to Preston North End.

MacPherson made 40 appearances for the Buddies last season and has turned out six times in the current campaign.

On signing up at McDiarmid Park, he told Saints’ official website: “When I was told that St Johnstone wanted to sign me I was flattered.

“It was a move I really wanted to happen and I can’t wait to get started.

“There are many quality players at the football club and I know I will need to produce my very best to get into the team. But it’s a challenge I will relish.”

