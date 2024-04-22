Driver chased motorcyclist following Fife lay-by dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver chased motorcyclist following Fife lay-by dispute

Carol Fyall 'lost her head' and pursued the biker for 10 minutes, the court heard.

By Ciaran Shanks
Carol Fyall appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
A driver chased a motorcyclist in Fife after a heated dispute in a lay-by.

Carol Fyall prevented the biker from leaving, before causing him to flee from Ladybank and down the A92, where he escaped.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Fyall “lost her head” during the “brief period of madness” last summer.

She was fined £400 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lay-by dispute

The court heard the man had pulled over in the lay-by to tie his shoe at around 8.40pm on the night in question, before Fyall parked her car in the same spot.

An argument began over how close Fyall had parked to the man’s motorcycle.

“There was some sort of verbal altercation between the two,” prosecutor Sam Craib said.

“The complainer has tried to move and tried to drive forward but the accused has also driven forward and stopped the complainer from exiting the lay-by.

“He has then tried to escape by going backwards but the accused has followed in pursuit.”

The motorcyclist was chased from Ladybank, into Freuchie and towards Glenrothes for around 10 minutes.

During this time, 55-year-old Fyall was said to have caused the motorcycle to jolt but her solicitor said she did not accept this happened.

The rider managed to eventually escape down a side street and Fyall was later reported to the police.

‘Shocking piece of driving’

Fyall, of Banklands in Newburgh, pled guilty to an amended charge of driving dangerously by aggressively pursuing the motorcyclist, repeatedly blocking him in a lay-by and preventing him from driving away on July 20 last year on Melville Road in Ladybank, the A92 at Freuchie and other roads in Fife.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh said previous offender Fyall had been suffering from difficulties at the time, adding the loss of her licence will greatly impact the care for her daughter and elderly mother.

He said: “She accepts this is a very bad course of driving.

“It was a 10-minute period and started out in Ladybank but it wasn’t as if she was right behind him at all points.

“She stops her vehicle in the lay-by, there’s then a discussion between the two about how close she has parked her vehicle.

“She lost her head, effectively.

“It was a brief period of madness. She’s appalled by her conduct.”

“This is a shocking piece of driving,” Sheriff John Rafferty told her.

“It’s to your credit that no directly analogous convictions appear in your record and your driving licence is clean.

“It’s particularly to your credit that you acknowledge your guilt at the first opportunity and I also acknowledge the issues you will have with your daughter and mother.”

