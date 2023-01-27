Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A firefighter from Fife has died in hospital after being injured in a blaze at the former Jenners shop in Edinburgh.

Barry Martin, 38, from Rosyth, died in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the old department store at around 11.30am on Monday.

Four other firefighters who were also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and were subsequently released.

A police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation at hospital and was later released.

Fire service ‘devastated’ by death of Barry Martin

Confirming Mr Martin’s death, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were “devastated” by the news.

Interim Chief Officer Ross Haggart said: “It is with profound sadness that I confirm, on behalf of his family, that Barry Martin has passed away this afternoon following the serious injuries he sustained during a large-scale fire at the former Jenners building in Edinburgh.

“Barry, who was being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, had been in a critical condition since Monday’s fire.

“I speak for the entire service when I say that we are all devastated by the loss of Barry and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and colleagues at this deeply distressing time.”

Mr Haggart added: “Both Barry’s family and the service have been overwhelmed with the messages of support we have received and we thank everyone for the time they have taken to share these.

“Barry’s family would also like to thank all the medical staff who have cared for him.

“I would now ask that we all allow Barry’s family, friends and colleagues to grieve in private.”

First Minister pays tribute

Leading the public tributes to Mr Martin was Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Writing on Twitter, she said: “This is dreadfully sad news.

“My deepest condolences go to Barry’s family, friends and colleagues.

“This is a terrible tragedy for all who loved him – but also a reminder of the selfless courage our firefighters demonstrate in the line of duty each and every day.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack also took to Twitter to express his condolences.

He wrote: “My sincere condolences go to Barry Martin’s family, friends and colleagues tonight.

“This tragedy is a stark reminder that our brave firefighters put their lives on the line for us every single day.”

Enquiries ongoing into Jenners fire

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched 22 fire appliances – including several from the Kingdom – at the height of the inferno, with specialist resources called in.

Police say are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of the fire.

Superintendent David Robertson, of Edinburgh Division, said: “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Barry at this very difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”