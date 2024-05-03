St Johnstone takeover by Adam Webb could get SFA and EFL approval as early as NEXT WEEK as Craig Levein speaks about prospective deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone takeover by Adam Webb could get SFA and EFL approval as early as NEXT WEEK as Craig Levein speaks about prospective deal

Meetings are due to take place north and south of the border.

By Eric Nicolson
The St Johnstone ownership story could move on next week.
The St Johnstone ownership story could move on next week. Image: Shutterstock.

Adam Webb’s takeover of St Johnstone could get the green light from football authorities north and south of the border as early as next week.

Agreement in principle has been reached between the American lawyer and Geoff Brown to buy and sell the Saints owner’s 75% controlling stake in the Perth club.

Webb already has a 10% share in Cambridge United and all that remains for the deal to be ratified is English Football League and Scottish Football Association approval.

Courier Sport understands that both organisations have meetings scheduled to consider the matter within a few days.

The Atlanta litigator issued a short statement on Wednesday, expressing his desire that he would get the go-ahead to become the next St Johnstone owner “in short order”.

“The process is ongoing and we will not make a detailed statement at this time,” he said.

“We are at liberty to state, however, that we are optimistic about the transaction being approved and finalised in short order and we look forward to serving as custodians of the club for many years to come.

Prospective new St Johnstone owner Adam Webb (left) and associate Matthew Klase watching Saints play Ross County.
Prospective new St Johnstone owner Adam Webb (left) and associate Matthew Klase watching Saints play Ross County. Image: PPA.

“The Browns and the staff at St Johnstone have been a pleasure to deal with and the fans and the people of Perth have been most welcoming.

“We are excited to take on the challenge to grow the club through success on the pitch, improving the fan experience, dedication to the community, and respect for the 140 years of history and tradition at St Johnstone. Come on you Saints!”

Levein has tunnel vision

Meanwhile, manager Craig Levein hasn’t sought an update on the takeover.

His only priority is making sure that whoever the owner is next season has a Premiership club to run.

“Geoff is a very serious business guy who has done loads of deals in his life, so I’m sure he’ll be doing the best deal for the club,” said the Perth boss.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: Shutterstock.

“He’s put so much into this club over the years.

“But beyond that I don’t know an awful lot about it at the moment.

“It’s something that has been going on and affects the club, but it hasn’t affected the players or myself.

“I’ve not even gone and asked about it because it’s not something I can influence – it’s out of my hands and above my pay grade!

“We’ve not even spoken about it to the players because all our focus is on the games we have coming up.

“The job we have at the moment is to do everything we can to make sure this is a Premiership club next season.

“That’s it and that’s where all of our focus is.”

Levein will have Adama Sidibeh available for Saturday’s clash with Aberdeen now that the striker has recovered from his ankle injury.

