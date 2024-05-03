St Johnstone takeover by Adam Webb could get SFA and EFL approval as early as NEXT WEEK as Craig Levein speaks about prospective deal

Adam Webb’s takeover of St Johnstone could get the green light from football authorities north and south of the border as early as next week.

Agreement in principle has been reached between the American lawyer and Geoff Brown to buy and sell the Saints owner’s 75% controlling stake in the Perth club.

Webb already has a 10% share in Cambridge United and all that remains for the deal to be ratified is English Football League and Scottish Football Association approval.

Courier Sport understands that both organisations have meetings scheduled to consider the matter within a few days.

The Atlanta litigator issued a short statement on Wednesday, expressing his desire that he would get the go-ahead to become the next St Johnstone owner “in short order”.

“The process is ongoing and we will not make a detailed statement at this time,” he said.

“We are at liberty to state, however, that we are optimistic about the transaction being approved and finalised in short order and we look forward to serving as custodians of the club for many years to come.

“The Browns and the staff at St Johnstone have been a pleasure to deal with and the fans and the people of Perth have been most welcoming.

“We are excited to take on the challenge to grow the club through success on the pitch, improving the fan experience, dedication to the community, and respect for the 140 years of history and tradition at St Johnstone. Come on you Saints!”

Levein has tunnel vision

Meanwhile, manager Craig Levein hasn’t sought an update on the takeover.

His only priority is making sure that whoever the owner is next season has a Premiership club to run.

“Geoff is a very serious business guy who has done loads of deals in his life, so I’m sure he’ll be doing the best deal for the club,” said the Perth boss.

“He’s put so much into this club over the years.

“But beyond that I don’t know an awful lot about it at the moment.

“It’s something that has been going on and affects the club, but it hasn’t affected the players or myself.

“I’ve not even gone and asked about it because it’s not something I can influence – it’s out of my hands and above my pay grade!

“We’ve not even spoken about it to the players because all our focus is on the games we have coming up.

“The job we have at the moment is to do everything we can to make sure this is a Premiership club next season.

“That’s it and that’s where all of our focus is.”

Levein will have Adama Sidibeh available for Saturday’s clash with Aberdeen now that the striker has recovered from his ankle injury.