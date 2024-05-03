Jim Goodwin ‘so proud’ as Dundee United boss urges: Don’t take this for granted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin ‘so proud’ as Dundee United boss urges: Don’t take this for granted

Goodwin was beaming with pride after lifting the Championship trophy.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin sports his medal
Jim Goodwin sports his medal. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has spoken of his pride after lifting the Championship trophy and urged everyone associated with Dundee United not to take the triumph for granted.

The Tangerines ended the season in style, hammering Partick Thistle 4-1 in front of 11,810 fans at Tannadice.

Craig Sibbald, Kai Fotheringham, Tony Watt and Louis Moult all rippled the net, rendering Ben Stanway’s opener moot.

While not without its challenges, a superb second tier campaign sees United end with the highest points total (75) since Rangers in 2016.

Jim Goodwin with his son, James
Jim Goodwin with his son, James. Image: SNS

“I am so proud of everyone and to bring a night like this to the club, I couldn’t be more pleased,” beamed the United boss. “We wanted to go out in style and the players deserve credit for doing that.

“They maintained the high standards and it was good to get a few goals for the fans.

“You don’t get many opportunities to win things in this game and a lot of hard work goes into it.

“This is what football is all about and we shouldn’t take it for granted.”

Docherty: It’s been an honour to captain this team

Ross Docherty was the man to lift the trophy, just as he did with the League One silverware with Thistle and Ayr United.

Jim Goodwin, left, and Ross Docherty
Goodwin, left, and Docherty. Image: Shutterstock.

He was also back in the starting line-up for an unforgettable evening, following a slight injury.

“We are delighted,” said the Terrors’ skipper. “It feels amazing and it’s been an honour to lead this team.”

 

More from Dundee United

Dundee United lift the trophy.
Dundee United 4-1 Partick Thistle: Tangerines celebrate promotion in style
Glenn Middleton praised the man-management of Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
Glenn Middleton credits Dundee United boss for 'most enjoyable' season of his career
The scenes that followed Dundee United v Partick Thistle at Tannadice in 1996
Reliving a Dundee United promotion classic: Jobs on the line, the 'street player' and…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin lapped up his side's showing
Dundee United boss reveals son's jealously over cup-winning pic as Jim Goodwin braces for…
Dundee United's Jim Goodwin is the Scottish Championship manager of the month for April.
Dundee United's Jim Goodwin named Scottish Championship manager of the month
Dundee United fans at Tannadice
Dundee United set for season high attendance as 11,000-plus secure tickets for Tannadice title…
Louis Moult lapped up the win
Louis Moult describes 'extreme' pressure of starring for Dundee United in Championship
Louis Moult celebrates a goal for Dundee United at Tannadice
How Louis Moult put himself on Dundee United road to redemption by funding own…
Tony Docherty and Jim Goodwin will go head to head in next season's Dundee derbies. Images: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee's European push and United's title win make it a GREAT time…
Jim Goodwin, left, and Aberdeen attacker Bojan Miovski.
Jim Goodwin out to unearth next Bojan Miovski after Dundee United recruitment shake-up

Conversation