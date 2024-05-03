Jim Goodwin ‘so proud’ as Dundee United boss urges: Don’t take this for granted

Jim Goodwin has spoken of his pride after lifting the Championship trophy and urged everyone associated with Dundee United not to take the triumph for granted.

The Tangerines ended the season in style, hammering Partick Thistle 4-1 in front of 11,810 fans at Tannadice.

Craig Sibbald, Kai Fotheringham, Tony Watt and Louis Moult all rippled the net, rendering Ben Stanway’s opener moot.

While not without its challenges, a superb second tier campaign sees United end with the highest points total (75) since Rangers in 2016.

“I am so proud of everyone and to bring a night like this to the club, I couldn’t be more pleased,” beamed the United boss. “We wanted to go out in style and the players deserve credit for doing that.

“They maintained the high standards and it was good to get a few goals for the fans.

“You don’t get many opportunities to win things in this game and a lot of hard work goes into it.

“This is what football is all about and we shouldn’t take it for granted.”

Docherty: It’s been an honour to captain this team

Ross Docherty was the man to lift the trophy, just as he did with the League One silverware with Thistle and Ayr United.

He was also back in the starting line-up for an unforgettable evening, following a slight injury.

“We are delighted,” said the Terrors’ skipper. “It feels amazing and it’s been an honour to lead this team.”