Ex-Dundee loanee Amadou Bakayoko is free agent after leaving Forest Green Rovers

Amadou Bakayoko is a free agent after leaving National League Forest Green Rovers.

The Sierra Leone international played a big part in Dundee’s top-six finish last season with his hold-up play and six goals.

Manager Tony Docherty spoke at the end of last season about his desire to make some of his loan signings permanent fixtures at Dens Park and included Bakayoko in that.

The player himself told Courier Sport of his desire to return to the Dark Blues after an enjoyable season north of the border.

He said after the final match of the season in May: “I think it’s a great league. I think I’ve done decent but I can do a lot better.

“I didn’t have a full pre-season because of the situation I was in.

“Yeah, if I do get the opportunity to come back I’d love it.”

However, other sides have been circling with reports of interest from clubs in English Leagues One and Two.

Charlton Athletic and Stockport County in League One and Tranmere Rovers and Salford City in League Two were credited with interest in the striker.

And there is also been interest mooted from Turkish clubs.

A brief Forest Green Rovers statement read: “Forest Green can confirm that Amadou Bakayoko has left the club.

“The 28-year-old joined the club in January 2023 and made 19 appearances.

“He then spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Dundee FC in Scotland.

“We wish Amadou the best moving forward.”

Bakayoko scored six goals in 39 appearances for Dundee last season and has three international goals from 12 caps for Sierra Leone.