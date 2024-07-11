Ex-Dundee loanee Amadou Bakayoko is free agent after leaving Forest Green Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ex-Dundee loanee Amadou Bakayoko is free agent after leaving Forest Green Rovers

The Sierra Leone international is on the lookout for a new club.

By George Cran
Amadou Bakayoko enjoys his goal at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko is now a free agent. Image: Shutterstock

Amadou Bakayoko is a free agent after leaving National League Forest Green Rovers.

The Sierra Leone international played a big part in Dundee’s top-six finish last season with his hold-up play and six goals.

Manager Tony Docherty spoke at the end of last season about his desire to make some of his loan signings permanent fixtures at Dens Park and included Bakayoko in that.

The player himself told Courier Sport of his desire to return to the Dark Blues after an enjoyable season north of the border.

Amadou Bakayoko celebrates the second of his brace against St Mirren for Dundee last season. Image: SNS

He said after the final match of the season in May: “I think it’s a great league. I think I’ve done decent but I can do a lot better.

“I didn’t have a full pre-season because of the situation I was in.

“Yeah, if I do get the opportunity to come back I’d love it.”

However, other sides have been circling with reports of interest from clubs in English Leagues One and Two.

Charlton Athletic and Stockport County in League One and Tranmere Rovers and Salford City in League Two were credited with interest in the striker.

And there is also been interest mooted from Turkish clubs.

Amadou Bakayoko has signed for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko in action for Forest Green. Image: Shutterstock

A brief Forest Green Rovers statement read: “Forest Green can confirm that Amadou Bakayoko has left the club.

“The 28-year-old joined the club in January 2023 and made 19 appearances.

“He then spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Dundee FC in Scotland.

“We wish Amadou the best moving forward.”

Bakayoko scored six goals in 39 appearances for Dundee last season and has three international goals from 12 caps for Sierra Leone.

 

