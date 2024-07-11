Dunfermline reject derisory 5-figure bid for Ewan Otoo as another kid catches James McPake’s eye

Dunfermline have booted out a derisory five-figure bid for Ewan Otoo.

English League One side Crawley Town tried their luck with a low-ball offer for the former Celtic youngster.

But the newly-promoted Red Devils were instantly knocked back.

It is understood Crawley got nowhere near the Pars’ valuation of Otoo, who has just returned from a knee injury.

The versatile midfielder was one of the Fifers’ most consistent performers last season and was one of those who attracted scouts from south of the border with his displays.

Josh Edwards departed Dunfermline last month to join Charlton Athletic.

And manager James McPake has confessed he would love to see all of the club’s young talent move on eventually to further their careers.

Valuable asset

But Otoo still has two years left on the deal he penned when moving to East End Park permanently last summer.

And, regarded as one of the Championship club’s most valuable assets, Crawley’s offer was not treated seriously by the Pars hierarchy.

The 21-year-old, originally signed on loan from Celtic in February last year, has played 48 times for the Fifers and is expected to be a mainstay of the team in the coming campaign.

Already running with a tight squad, McPake cannot afford to lose such an important member of his team.

Meanwhile, McPake has hailed another youngster following impressive performances during the club’s pre-season preparations.

Taylor Sutherland has been prolific for the club’s youth and reserve teams, and has made 14 first-team appearances since his debut in November 2022.

The 18-year-old also enjoyed a loan spell at Bonnyrigg Rose last term before returning to make five outings for the Pars in the second half of the campaign.

He penned a new two-year deal through to 2026 in March.

And the striker looks set for a greater involvement in the coming weeks and months. He has been a stand-out in the warm-up games against East Fife, Cove Rangers, St Mirren and Dundee.

‘He’s a real threat’

“I can’t speak highly enough of Taylor, in terms of what he’s done,” said McPake.

“Probably the questions over him were was he ready? There’s a big difference between Under/18, reserve football and first-team football.

“But I think what Taylor’s shown, since he’s come on in these games or started, is he’s a real threat.

“If he keeps working away then he’ll play plenty of football this season.

“We want to produce that as a football club. We want to see our own young ones, our own players, players from the community, players from our Under/18s.”