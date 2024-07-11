Dunfermline reject derisory 5-figure bid for Ewan Otoo as another kid catches James McPake’s eye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline reject derisory 5-figure bid for Ewan Otoo as another kid catches James McPake’s eye

Crawley Town have had a low-ball offer for Ewan Otoo dismissed.

By Iain Collin
Ewan Otoo shakes hands with Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Ewan Otoo (left) with Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline have booted out a derisory five-figure bid for Ewan Otoo.

English League One side Crawley Town tried their luck with a low-ball offer for the former Celtic youngster.

But the newly-promoted Red Devils were instantly knocked back.

Ewan Otoo in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. in their pre-season friendly against St Mirren.
Ewan Otoo (left) has returned to action with Dunfermline after a knee injury. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

It is understood Crawley got nowhere near the Pars’ valuation of Otoo, who has just returned from a knee injury.

The versatile midfielder was one of the Fifers’ most consistent performers last season and was one of those who attracted scouts from south of the border with his displays.

Josh Edwards departed Dunfermline last month to join Charlton Athletic.

And manager James McPake has confessed he would love to see all of the club’s young talent move on eventually to further their careers.

Valuable asset

But Otoo still has two years left on the deal he penned when moving to East End Park permanently last summer.

And, regarded as one of the Championship club’s most valuable assets, Crawley’s offer was not treated seriously by the Pars hierarchy.

The 21-year-old, originally signed on loan from Celtic in February last year, has played 48 times for the Fifers and is expected to be a mainstay of the team in the coming campaign.

Already running with a tight squad, McPake cannot afford to lose such an important member of his team.

Dunfermline youngsters Andrew Tod, Taylor Sutherland and Sam Young stand shoulder to shoulder at East End Park.
Taylor Sutherland (centre), flanked by Andrew Tod (left) and Sam Young, signed a new two-year deal in March. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Meanwhile, McPake has hailed another youngster following impressive performances during the club’s pre-season preparations.

Taylor Sutherland has been prolific for the club’s youth and reserve teams, and has made 14 first-team appearances since his debut in November 2022.

The 18-year-old also enjoyed a loan spell at Bonnyrigg Rose last term before returning to make five outings for the Pars in the second half of the campaign.

He penned a new two-year deal through to 2026 in March.

And the striker looks set for a greater involvement in the coming weeks and months. He has been a stand-out in the warm-up games against East Fife, Cove Rangers, St Mirren and Dundee.

‘He’s a real threat’

“I can’t speak highly enough of Taylor, in terms of what he’s done,” said McPake.

“Probably the questions over him were was he ready? There’s a big difference between Under/18, reserve football and first-team football.

“But I think what Taylor’s shown, since he’s come on in these games or started, is he’s a real threat.

“If he keeps working away then he’ll play plenty of football this season.

“We want to produce that as a football club. We want to see our own young ones, our own players, players from the community, players from our Under/18s.”

