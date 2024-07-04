Why James McPake would ‘love to lose’ ALL of his Dunfermline starlets as boss hails rising East End Park platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Why James McPake would ‘love to lose’ ALL of his Dunfermline starlets as boss hails rising East End Park platform

Edwards was sold to Charlton Athletic earlier this summer.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. boss James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

James McPake insists Dunfermline’s youngsters should be inspired by Josh Edwards’ departure – and claims he would ‘love to lose them all’ in glamour moves.

Edwards brought to an end five years with the Pars when he joined Charlton Athletic last month in a deal worth almost six figures.

McPake did not want to be denied the services of the left-back. But he accepts that ambitious youngsters cannot be held back in their careers.

And he believes others will view Edwards’ transfer south of the border as evidence the Pars can be a stepping stone to bigger and better things.

Josh Edwards celebrates with striker Lewis McCann after scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Josh Edwards (right) left Dunfermline for Charlton Athletic last month. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

McPake reckons the likes of Ewan Otoo, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and the freshly-injured Matty Todd are all likely to attract suitors in future.

“I would love to lose them all,” said the East End Park boss candidly.

“I genuinely mean that. I’d love [clubs] to be up every week and bidding for them because the only way that they are going to be doing that is if we are being successful.

“It’s probably not what the fans want to hear. But I’d love to develop them, help them and watch them [move on] – but only if they go to England.

“Unless they get a big move to Celtic, Rangers, Hearts or Hibs or Aberdeen, something like that. Then you can deal with it, with no disrespect to other clubs.

‘Hopefully everybody has that wee buzz’

“We get the scouts list through every week and when they are coming back for the next home game, that’s great for the football club.

“I don’t mean financially, but it’s exactly what I probably said that we wanted to do when I came in on the first day.

“And it is not just the young ones. Hopefully everybody is in there with that wee buzz and that wee bit between the teeth.”

Whilst accepting Dunfermline’s place in the football food chain, McPake is convinced the Pars can offer the perfect environment for players to prove themselves and develop their game.

“Maybe there has been a penny drop moment,” added McPake, “where a few of them have said, ‘I fancy a bit of that’.

Dunfermline Athletic FC manager James McPake meets young supporters.
James McPake reckons Josh Edwards’ move will encourage the defender’s former Dunfermline team-mates. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“They’re maybe saying, ‘If I perform for Dunfermline, if I work hard every single day and just give everything I’ve got, what’s to say I cannot have a great couple of years for Dunfermline or go and move on elsewhere?’.

“When we have 5,500 fans here every second week it’s a good place to play football. We know that.

“But also we want to push them. Give me another year with the ones mentioned and I’d love to sell them all next summer.

“That would mean that we’d been very successful on the pitch, good in training and lucky with injuries.”

