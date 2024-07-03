Matty Todd recovery timeline revealed as Dunfermline boss James McPake confirms extent of latest injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matty Todd recovery timeline revealed as Dunfermline boss James McPake confirms extent of latest injury

The Pars midfielder has been sidelined following the pre-season friendly against East Fife.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. midfielder Matty Todd.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd faced another spell on the sidelines. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Matty Todd could be out of action with Dunfermline for up to three months after it was revealed he has broken his collarbone.

Manager James McPake has admitted it is a cruel blow for both the player and the Pars ahead of the new season.

Todd will see a specialist in the coming days to determine how best to treat the fracture, with an operation to pin the bone one of the options.

That would require a lengthier recovery of around three months.

But the 23-year-old is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks even without surgery after picking up the injury on Friday against East Fife.

Matty Todd after scoring for the Pars in the 2-1 win over Airdrie.
Matty Todd netted his first goal in eight months in the 2-1 win over Airdrie in December but subsequently sat out another two months of last season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Matthew is to see a specialist in the next few days, I believe,” said McPake. “But he has a fractured collarbone.

“I’ve never experienced the injury but the physios and medical department have. It can be six weeks, it can be 12 weeks.

“But, first and foremost, and the club have been great with this, we have to get him to the specialist and get it assessed.

“Regarding the timescale, is it better we get it pinned? For his career and his health and well-being around that. The specialist will decide that.

“He’s been in at the club and he’s been bubbly, so that’s a bonus, and we’ll stick with him.”

Injury misfortune

It is the fifth lay-off in a little over a year for Todd.

Last year, an operation to remove his appendix curtailed the League One-winning season before he had planned surgery on his nose.

Then, an ankle injury forced him to go under the knife for a third time in a matter of months, ensuring he had to wait until November for his first league appearance.

A hamstring problem in December robbed him of another two months of the campaign and he finished with just 18 Championship outings.

“It’s a sore one – in more ways that one,” added McPake, who saw his side draw 1-1 with Cove Rangers on Tuesday night.

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“When you lose a player of Matty Todd’s quality, and what he brings you in terms of goals, running power, setting goals up, he’s an all-rounder. So, for the team it affects you.

“But, personally, for the boy, we’re gutted. When you think of the injuries he had last season, he gets himself back and he works really hard over the summer.

“He comes back in great condition – and then takes a dull one in a shoulder challenge and ends up with a fractured collarbone.

“We’ll get Matty right, he’s a player we all love working with, but we’re not getting to work enough with him – through no fault of anybody’s.

McPake: ‘He’ll still be a big player for us’

“But we’ll get him back, we’ll get him right and he’ll still be a big player for us.

“I don’t mean this bad to the rest of them, but if there’s any player in our team you don’t want injured it’s Matthew Todd.

“Just with what him, and Kane Ritchie-Hosler, went through last season.

“But, also, I don’t think there’s another player in our league, never mind our team, that offers you the threat, just constantly, that Matthew does.”

