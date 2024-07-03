Man who assaulted partner in Kinross on day of her mum’s funeral is jailed

A man who beat up his partner on the day of her mother’s funeral has been locked up.

Repeat offender David McGregor left the woman cut and bruised before she became unresponsive.

McGregor, 49, trashed the woman’s daughter’s home in Kinross, throwing a bowl of cereal at the wall and smashing a chest of drawers.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how police were contacted after neighbours overheard the disturbance at around 9.45am on April 21 last year.

Officers caught up with McGregor and the woman, with both saying they had been arguing with another person. The woman was not visibly injured.

However, the police later entered the unlocked property on Acremour Drive and found it in a state of disarray.

Murder threats to police

Police sprung into action after a member of the public phoned 999 to say the woman was punched repeatedly and was on the ground trying to defend herself.

Officers found her propping herself up against the wall of Giacopazzis Store and an ambulance was requested in order to treat her cuts and bruising.

McGregor unleashed a torrent of abuse at officers following his arrest.

He shouted: “I’ll f***ing murder you when I’m out of the jail.

“You have jailed me for punching the c*** out of my missus.

“I only hit her because she was wanting to set in about me and go to a funeral oot her face.”

McGregor became drowsy at the charge bar of Dunfermline Police Office and was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

He was removed from the public waiting area due to his “erratic and volatile” behaviour.

When back at the police station, McGregor tried to headbutt a police officer on the body before kicking him and spitting on his boots.

Supervised release order

McGregor, a prisoner of HMP Perth, also admitted possessing a knife on January 28 2023 at Tesco in Perth and stealing £80 from Duigan Chiropractic Clinic on the city’s Edinburgh Road on February 10 2023.

He behaved abusively during the Acremour Drive, Kinross area on April 21 last year as well as repeatedly punching the woman to her injury on the same date.

McGregor also behaved abusively towards police officers and assaulted an officer on April 21 2023.

Sheriff Paul Brown ordered McGregor to serve 38 months in prison and imposed a 12-month supervised release order.

McGregor was also made subject to a non-harassment order, preventing him from contacting his ex-partner and her daughter.

