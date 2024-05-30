Stunning Raith Rovers fan rise revealed as Dundee United make SPFL top 6 for home support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning Raith Rovers fan rise revealed as Dundee United make SPFL top 6 for home support

The Stark's Park side's average attendance more than doubled across the season.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers supporters during their Premiership play-off victory over Partick Thistle.
Raith Rovers supporters during their Premiership play-off victory over Partick Thistle. Image: Stuart Wallace / Shutterstock.

Raith Rovers enjoyed the biggest jump in home attendances of ANY club in the SPFL this season – with their support more than doubling.

The remarkable figures have been revealed by the league’s governing body.

They show that over 5.1 million fans watched their teams across all SPFL competitions in the campaign that climaxed with Sunday’s Premiership play-off final.

That is a record for the ‘SPFL era’, with 25 clubs enjoying season-on-season attendance rises for league matches.

Raith Rovers keeper Kevin Dabrowski in front of a sold-out home end at Stark's Park.
Raith Rovers keeper Kevin Dabrowski in front of a sold-out home end at Stark’s Park. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

But Rovers have been singled out for their incredible supporter success, with the Kirkcaldy club attracting the highest percentage increase of any SPFL side.

The average support at Stark’s Park rose from 1,982 in season 2022/23 to 4,192 this term.

It marks a stunning jump of 111 per cent in a campaign that also saw the club double season-ticket sales, sell out a home game for the first time since 1997 and pull in the largest home support in 29 years.

In an interview with Raith TV, Rovers chief executive Barrowman said: “You try to create something that people can get behind, you try to create something that people can be proud of – and, boy, have they done that.

Barrowman: ‘Overwhelming’

“It’s been really inspiring. It fuels us and motivates us to keep going and do more.

“Really, it has been overwhelming, just the support we’ve received. It means so much to us and it’s why we do what we do every day.”

Attendances across the Championship grew by more than 50 per cent, helped by average crowds at Dundee United of 8,408.

The Tangerines were the sixth best supported club in the country, ahead of city rivals Dundee, who came in seventh with an average of 6,965.

Dundee United fans wave flags.
United have been backed superbly this season. Image: Shutterstock.

Dunfermline’s return to the second-tier also helped bump up the Championship’s numbers, with the Pars’ 5,444 the club’s highest average home attendances since 2005.

It meant the East End Park outfit ranked 11th in the whole country. That was ahead of Premiership clubs St Johnstone, Ross County and Livingston.

Saints came in at 13th, with their average of 4,663 sandwiched between Falkirk in 12th (4,750) and Raith in 14th.

A record total of 5,151,522 fans watched SPFL matches over the course of the season. That is up by 64,122 on the previous year.

‘Records broken’

Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive, said: “It’s brilliant to see the SPFL attendance records broken for the second consecutive season.

“After topping five million fans across an SPFL season for the first time in season 2022/23, it is hugely promising to see attendances growing even further this season.”

A total of 4,746,052 fans attended league games in the SPFL, with another 405,470 supporters passing through the turnstiles across the Premier Sports Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy competitions.

Celtic were the best supported club, with an average home attendance of 58,857.

Dundee fans cheer their team at Dens Park.
Dundee’s average home attendance rose by 43 per cent this season. Image: David Young/ Action Plus/ Shutterstock.

Courier Country Clubs season 2023/24

Where our teams ranked for average attendances across the SPFL.

6 Dundee United 8,408

7 Dundee 6,965

11 Dunfermline 5,444

13 St Johnstone 4,663

14 Raith Rovers 4,191

21 Arbroath 1,972

29 Montrose 729

36 Forfar Athletic 566

37 East Fife 560

38 Kelty Hearts 545

