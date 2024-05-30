Stunning Raith Rovers fan rise revealed as Dundee United make SPFL top 6 for home support

Raith Rovers enjoyed the biggest jump in home attendances of ANY club in the SPFL this season – with their support more than doubling.

The remarkable figures have been revealed by the league’s governing body.

They show that over 5.1 million fans watched their teams across all SPFL competitions in the campaign that climaxed with Sunday’s Premiership play-off final.

That is a record for the ‘SPFL era’, with 25 clubs enjoying season-on-season attendance rises for league matches.

But Rovers have been singled out for their incredible supporter success, with the Kirkcaldy club attracting the highest percentage increase of any SPFL side.

The average support at Stark’s Park rose from 1,982 in season 2022/23 to 4,192 this term.

It marks a stunning jump of 111 per cent in a campaign that also saw the club double season-ticket sales, sell out a home game for the first time since 1997 and pull in the largest home support in 29 years.

In an interview with Raith TV, Rovers chief executive Barrowman said: “You try to create something that people can get behind, you try to create something that people can be proud of – and, boy, have they done that.

Barrowman: ‘Overwhelming’

“It’s been really inspiring. It fuels us and motivates us to keep going and do more.

“Really, it has been overwhelming, just the support we’ve received. It means so much to us and it’s why we do what we do every day.”

Attendances across the Championship grew by more than 50 per cent, helped by average crowds at Dundee United of 8,408.

The Tangerines were the sixth best supported club in the country, ahead of city rivals Dundee, who came in seventh with an average of 6,965.

Dunfermline’s return to the second-tier also helped bump up the Championship’s numbers, with the Pars’ 5,444 the club’s highest average home attendances since 2005.

It meant the East End Park outfit ranked 11th in the whole country. That was ahead of Premiership clubs St Johnstone, Ross County and Livingston.

Saints came in at 13th, with their average of 4,663 sandwiched between Falkirk in 12th (4,750) and Raith in 14th.

A record total of 5,151,522 fans watched SPFL matches over the course of the season. That is up by 64,122 on the previous year.

‘Records broken’

Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive, said: “It’s brilliant to see the SPFL attendance records broken for the second consecutive season.

“After topping five million fans across an SPFL season for the first time in season 2022/23, it is hugely promising to see attendances growing even further this season.”

A total of 4,746,052 fans attended league games in the SPFL, with another 405,470 supporters passing through the turnstiles across the Premier Sports Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy competitions.

Celtic were the best supported club, with an average home attendance of 58,857.

Courier Country Clubs season 2023/24

Where our teams ranked for average attendances across the SPFL.

6 Dundee United 8,408

7 Dundee 6,965

11 Dunfermline 5,444

13 St Johnstone 4,663

14 Raith Rovers 4,191

21 Arbroath 1,972

29 Montrose 729

36 Forfar Athletic 566

37 East Fife 560

38 Kelty Hearts 545