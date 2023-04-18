The inside story of Dunfermline’s march to the League One title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

The inside story of Dunfermline’s march to the League One title

Hard work, smart signings and the player who impressed James McPake before knowing he would be his next manager.

The Dunfermline players celebrate the League One title. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Right from the start, it was clear the mentality at Dunfermline had changed.

James McPake was appointed in the summer after a disastrous Championship campaign that ended in relegation.

Before he was officially unveiled, one of his new players unwittingly caught the eye.

Dunfermline manager James McPake during his unveiling at East End Park. Image: SNS.

Matty Todd – unaware McPake was in the building or that he would be his next manager – was doing laps of East End Park, gaining respect before they even had a working relationship.

It was an early example of the hard work McPake expected from his players.

Hitting the ground running

During one of his first press conferences, the new Pars boss was asked about how he would treat the League Cup group stage.

McPake was emphatic: “It’s not preseason … the players will be well aware we don’t view it that way.”

Ultimately, the Pars failed to get out of their League Cup group, but it was by no means a disaster.

Across their friendly and preseason results, Dunfermline only lost over 90 minutes twice, both 1-0 to Premiership sides.

It maybe didn’t feel like it at the time but it was a sign of what was to come, as the Pars kicked off their League One campaign with a win and barely looked back.

Fast forward to last Saturday and Dunfermline were crowned champions after a 5-0 thrashing of Queen of the South.

Dunfermline manager James McPake celebrates the title win. Image: SNS.

They have lost just one of their 33 league matches so far and have set a new club record for clean sheets and another for consecutive games unbeaten at home.

Smart signings

McPake took largely the same set of players who were relegated and changed the culture, instilling a winning mentality – even off-field.

A couple of key summer signings, Kyle Benedictus and Chris Hamilton, were given the captaincy and vice-captaincy respectively.

Kyle Benedictus celebrates with vice-captain and fellow summer signing Chris Hamilton. Image: Craig Brown.

Benedictus’ leadership qualities in particular were crucial to their success in what is a very young squad.

Those new recruits were astutely added to via the loan market – with a view to convincing those players to stay at KDM East End Park longer term.

The Pars manager vowed not to add players just to make up the numbers – evidenced by the failed pursuit of the likes of Robbie Crawford.

Rampant run of form

The team spirit among the Dunfermline players was clear from the off, as was their willingness to run through brick walls for their new manager.

Hard work was at the centre of everything they achieved this season and the Pars boss showed his knack for motivating his side for crunch fixtures.

This was on display in the 1-0 win at Falkirk in November, a match that also displayed McPake’s tactical flexibility.

Dunfermline lined up with five across midfield and allowed Falkirk possession and the home side had no idea how to respond.

The game was won from a set-piece, an area of weakness identified by assistant manager Dave Mackay.

The recent home win over Falkirk was the night the League One title was effectively sewn up, but the astonishing comeback at Airdrie in February was the day that dealt a massive psychological blow to Falkirk.

Falkirk didn’t play that weekend and after Airdrie went 3-0 up on 50 minutes, John McGlynn’s side must have been rubbing their hands.

By the time Nikolay Todorov scored the winner from the bench, they would have been wondering where the next Pars defeat was coming from.

A score of shutouts

Sir Alex Ferguson once said: “Attacks win you games, defences win you championships.”

While this has proved to be the case for Dunfermline it has been complimented by a strong attack.

Craig Wighton has scored 18 goals across the campaign, Lewis McCann has got better and better as the weeks have progressed and Todorov has been their supersub.

That’s not to mention the contributions from midfield from the likes of Todd and his many goal-of-the-season contenders.

The clean sheets gave them the foundation and goalkeeper Mehemet rightly drew plaudits for their 20 league shoutouts, and counting, but the signing of Benedictus was key.

The former Raith Rovers defender played every minute in the league and his only wobble in form during February visibly emanated throughout the rest of the team.

That spell was short-lived and from March onwards the Pars have won five and drawn three from eight matches to secure their return to the Championship.

