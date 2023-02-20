Selfless Supersub: How Nikolay Todorov is impacting Dunfermline’s season from the bench

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Selfless Supersub: How Nikolay Todorov is impacting Dunfermline’s season from the bench

By Craig Cairns
February 20 2023, 3.20pm
Nikolay Todorov has scored some important goals this season. Images: Craig Brown.
Nikolay Todorov has scored some important goals this season. Images: Craig Brown.

The signs were there in his first appearance under the new manager when James McPake brought Nikolay Todorov off the bench versus Buckie Thistle in the Viaplay Cup group stage.

The score was 2-0 and the Bulgarian target man went on to score twice in a 5-0 win.

It was the first of three sub appearances in that competition and he has gone on to make just 12 starts across all competitions this season – three of those in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Saturday’s equaliser as a second-half substitute was his 10th of the campaign, making him the club’s second-top goalscorer – one ahead of Matty Todd and one behind Craig Wighton.

The week before he flashed in the winner away to the same opposition in an incredible comeback from 3-0 down.

‘Spot-on attitude’

That was the most special of his goals so far but what happened afterwards says a lot about the player’s character.

Todorov celebrates with his teammates. Image: Craig Brown.

Todorov didn’t go to the crowd to take the glory, he didn’t make some sort of gesture about a lack of minutes.

It wasn’t just that he ran toward Wighton who had set up the goal with an outside-of-the-boot cross.

Once the 26-year-old reached Wighton he called as many Pars players as possible to join in.

Todorov’s dramatic late winner and celebration versus Airdrie:

It backs up his manager’s words after Saturday’s 1-1 draw: “He’s now made 31 appearances under me and his attitude is spot on – whether he’s playing or not playing,” said McPake.

Todorov has started just two League One matches since the end of October yet has netted four goals in that time.

Todorov’s League One appearances since the end of October. Image: Transfermarkt.

After starting and scoring at home to Kelty Hearts he scored from the bench against Queen of the South and in both recent fixtures against Airdrie.

Other contributions

Those goals sit next to other important strikes from earlier in the season: the winner against Montrose, again as a substitute, before opening the scoring with almost the exact same goal the following week in Dumfries.

Then there is the opener versus Airdrie in the early stages of the season – a Callum Fordyce own goal that has wrongly been given to Todorov on some websites, such was the Bulgarian’s influence – and winning the penalty in the home draw against Falkirk.

Fordyce’s own goal:

Those latter two involvements have come when he has made the starting XI and the Pars have won six and drawn three of the nine games he has played from the beginning.

But it is his impact as a second-half substitute when his team are in need that has been his biggest contribution, given his obvious physical attributes.

It is also one of the reasons the Pars sit top of League One as we enter the final months of the season.

