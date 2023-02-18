Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as missed Pars pen sees points shared

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle Benedictus missed from the spot with around seven minutes to play in Dunfermline’s 1-1 draw with Airdrie at the KDM Group East End Park.

It was a better start to the match than the previous week against the same opponent yet the Pars still went in behind at the break to Ben Stanway’s goal.

Second-half substitute Nikolay Todorov headed in the equaliser, keeping up his impressive record of goals from the bench.

Dunfermline were handed the perfect opportunity to maintain their seven-point gap at the top of League One when they were awarded a penalty that saw Airdrie keeper Josh Rae ordered off.

With Falkirk winning at home to Alloa the gap is down to five points.

Key moments

The game took a little while to settle before both sides had their spells.

The Pars played some excellent football and were unable to finish off clever moves when Craig Wighton stabbed wide and Matty Todd later got a one-v-one caught under his feet.

Airdrie were more of a threat from set-plays and came closest when former Par Callum Fordyce hit the post with a header.

It was through a quick counter that Airdrie took the lead, however, Stanway who tapped into an open goal from a cutback.

The Partick Thistle loanee had already tested the keeper from distance and Gabby McGill had an opportunity to double their lead just before half-time but shot straight at Deniz Mehmet.

After the break Robbie Mahon forced a good save out of Rae and at the other end Deniz Mehmet got a hand to a Cammy Ballantyne effort that was likely already heading wide.

Todorov then came off the bench to head the Pars level – his ninth of the season.

Either side of that he hit the inside of the post with another header and went close with a clever flick in the dying minutes.

It was captain Benedictus’ penalty miss that was the crucial moment in the game. however.

Star man: Nikolay Todorov

There were spells in the game when the Pars played some excellent football, Chris Mochrie looked in the mood, Craig Wighton had a superb first half and Kane Ritchie-Hosler was excellent in the second half.

The spotlight should be shone on Todorov, though, who almost scored either side of his goal and continues to be Dunfermline’s super-sub.

Player ratings

Dunfermline (4-2-3-1): Mehmet 7; Comrie 7, Benedictus 6, Breen 6, Edwards 6; Hamilton 7 (Chalmers 7), Todd 7 (Todorov 7); Mahon 7 (McCann 6), Ritchie-Hosler 7, Mochrie 7; Wighton 7. Subs not used: Little, Macdonald, O’Hara, Otoo, Allan, Fenton.

Manager under the microscope

James McPake reverted to a back four and got a better performance from the off than the previous week.

Though there was a moment where Benedictus looked like he’d continued from last week with a needlessly loose pass.

They still went into the break behind and the Pars boss responded by moving to a back three and positioning Ritchie-Hosler as a right-wingback.

Lewis McCann got the call 10 mins into second half and later Kevin O’Hara and Joe Chalmers were introduced.

It almost did the trick and if they’d converted from the spot late on it would have completed a second comeback in as many weeks.