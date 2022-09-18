Great atmosphere, great game, great pen – 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Great atmosphere, great game, great pen – 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk

By Craig Cairns
September 18 2022, 1.36pm Updated: September 18 2022, 1.36pm
Kyle Benedictus fired his penalty high into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Kyle Benedictus fired his penalty high into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline Athletic maintained their position at the top of League 1 despite a draw at home to Falkirk.

Each side dominated a half and the visitors could have been further ahead by the break – or snatched it at the end.

In the same breath Dunfermline looked the only winners for large parts of the second half, hitting each post to add to Nikolay Todorv’s first-half header crashing off the bar.

Kyle Benedictus equalised from the spot after Callumn Morrison had given Falkirk the lead via a devastating counter-attack.

It was yet another great spectacle in League 1 at East End Park after a similarly quality affair versus Airdrie.

Courier Sport takes a look at the main talking points.

What a support

A crowd of 6670 raised the atmosphere to Premiership levels – even if their clubs have failed to match that for a while now.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn said it would have attracted 10,000 had it been a top-flight match.

James McPake said earlier in the week that the crowd and players can and have been feeding off each other – and that’s exactly what happened.

There were more at Eat End Park on Saturday than at Livingston v Kilmarnock (2,253) and
St Johnstone v Ross County (3,355) in the top flight.

The largest attendance in the Championship was at Dens Park (4,396) for the visit of Inverness.

The next highest attendance in that division was at Partick Thistle v Cove Rangers (2,918).

For context, elsewhere in League 1 there were 1,083 at Airdrie v Clyde and just 975 at Queen of the South for the visit of FC Edinburgh.

What a penalty

There were a few mumbles, in the press box and beyond, when Kyle Benedictus clutched the ball after Todorov was brought down in the box by Liam Henderson.

The captain washed away that unbearable mix of anticipation and dread by stroking the ball high into an area the keeper wasn’t getting to even if he’d guessed the right way.

He wasn’t averse to taking penalties at Raith Rovers and while he didn’t have his best game on Saturday – due to the high bar he has set this season – he again showed his leadership by taking responsibility.

He overcame a shaky start and early booking as the Dunfermline defence struggled to handle striker Rumarn Burrell.

Benedictus put in a mammoth second-half performance, with a crucial trademark block at 1-1. An inspired piece of summer business.

What a game

It was the second time in as many games at East End Park that the players put on a great show.

Airdrie came and made a game of it at the end of last month and Falkirk did the same.

Unlike Airdrie, McGlynn’s men dominated an entire half and the Pars were a little lucky to just be one behind – though they did hit the bar themselves in that time.

The game was frantic, full of chances and either side could have snatched the win.

Moreover, McPake once again showed his ability to make adjustments to turn the tide.

At half-time, rather than making any subs – from severely limited options – he switched to four at the back with Lewis McCann on left and Chris Mochrie supporting Todorov.

Mochrie ran the game after that and missed a great opportunity to put the Pars ahead after a fantastic run.

Mochrie’s chance:

