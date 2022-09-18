Great atmosphere, great game, great pen – 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic maintained their position at the top of League 1 despite a draw at home to Falkirk.

Each side dominated a half and the visitors could have been further ahead by the break – or snatched it at the end.

In the same breath Dunfermline looked the only winners for large parts of the second half, hitting each post to add to Nikolay Todorv’s first-half header crashing off the bar.

Kyle Benedictus equalised from the spot after Callumn Morrison had given Falkirk the lead via a devastating counter-attack.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 1-1 draw with Falkirk. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/23lvH7BZjq — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) September 17, 2022

It was yet another great spectacle in League 1 at East End Park after a similarly quality affair versus Airdrie.

Courier Sport takes a look at the main talking points.

What a support

A crowd of 6670 raised the atmosphere to Premiership levels – even if their clubs have failed to match that for a while now.

📹📢Took this before yesterday's game but the internet was soooo slow I couldn't upload it. pic.twitter.com/Is4Rdw1bAC — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) September 18, 2022

Falkirk manager John McGlynn said it would have attracted 10,000 had it been a top-flight match.

James McPake said earlier in the week that the crowd and players can and have been feeding off each other – and that’s exactly what happened.

There were more at Eat End Park on Saturday than at Livingston v Kilmarnock (2,253) and

St Johnstone v Ross County (3,355) in the top flight.

The largest attendance in the Championship was at Dens Park (4,396) for the visit of Inverness.

The next highest attendance in that division was at Partick Thistle v Cove Rangers (2,918).

For context, elsewhere in League 1 there were 1,083 at Airdrie v Clyde and just 975 at Queen of the South for the visit of FC Edinburgh.

What a penalty

There were a few mumbles, in the press box and beyond, when Kyle Benedictus clutched the ball after Todorov was brought down in the box by Liam Henderson.

The captain washed away that unbearable mix of anticipation and dread by stroking the ball high into an area the keeper wasn’t getting to even if he’d guessed the right way.

He wasn’t averse to taking penalties at Raith Rovers and while he didn’t have his best game on Saturday – due to the high bar he has set this season – he again showed his leadership by taking responsibility.

He overcame a shaky start and early booking as the Dunfermline defence struggled to handle striker Rumarn Burrell.

Benedictus put in a mammoth second-half performance, with a crucial trademark block at 1-1. An inspired piece of summer business.

What a game

It was the second time in as many games at East End Park that the players put on a great show.

Airdrie came and made a game of it at the end of last month and Falkirk did the same.

Unlike Airdrie, McGlynn’s men dominated an entire half and the Pars were a little lucky to just be one behind – though they did hit the bar themselves in that time.

The game was frantic, full of chances and either side could have snatched the win.

🆕The main action from Dunfermline v Falkirk rounded up:https://t.co/v1OFi3RwqP — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) September 17, 2022

Moreover, McPake once again showed his ability to make adjustments to turn the tide.

At half-time, rather than making any subs – from severely limited options – he switched to four at the back with Lewis McCann on left and Chris Mochrie supporting Todorov.

Mochrie ran the game after that and missed a great opportunity to put the Pars ahead after a fantastic run.

Mochrie’s chance: