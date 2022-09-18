Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife teenager has sacrificed her 18th birthday celebrations to help support the many thousands queuing to pay their respects at the Queen’s lying in state.

Niamh Anderson from Glenrothes, spent her birthday last Monday packing ahead of joining a hand picked contingent of 120 Scouts from across the UK despatched to help mourners in London.

Avid Scout, Niamh, who has achieved the Queen’s Scout Award – the highest achievement in Scouting – arrived in London on Tuesday and has been helping the public since.

The Scouts are just one of a huge number of organisations and charities deployed across London supporting the public in the lead up to the Queen’s funeral.

Queen’s lying in state

She’s one of only nine Scouts from Scotland selected for the support effort having been picked from over 500 applicants.

Since here arrival Niamh has joined other volunteers working in shifts in Victoria Tower Gardens to direct members of the public, keeping them safe and offering support during the four days of the Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Niamh told The Courier it was a “great honour” for her to be involved in such a momentous and historic occasion.

She said: “It’s been hard work and long days but its been an honour to be involved especially given that the Queen was patron of the Scouting movement for the past 70 years.

Offering support to those waiting in line

“I’ve a huge amount of admiration for everyone involved in supporting those who are standing in line for many hours to pay their respects.

“I certainly couldn’t have contemplated so many people and i’ve met folk from just about every part of the UK since being here.

“What’s more I’ve spoken to people from America, Europe and across the world who have made their own special journey just so they can pay their respects which is amazing.”

Niamh said she was happy to put her special birthday celebrations on hold, as she said it was something she said she’s remember for the rest of her life.

David Beckham

“It’s not been the usual type of birthday but it’s been an amazing experience – a real moment in history.

“I’ve even managed to see a few celebrities, most notably David Beckham, as he waited his turn like many others for many hours just to pay his respects.

“I didn’t get to speak to him but he did smile as he went past.”

Niamh was also among a group of Scouts who were singled out for praise when they met the visiting Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, who stopped to chat during his visit.

Out along the queue with my prayer partner Pradeep, meeting police officers from S Yorks and Manchester, along with local scouts who are all here to help those waiting to pay their respects to the Queen. Feeling thankful. pic.twitter.com/Mr4Imy7m3k — Stephen Cottrell (@CottrellStephen) September 15, 2022

Still unsure if she’ll manage to file past the Queen’s coffin before the vigil ends, Niamh said she will definitely be on the route to witness the funeral procession before making her journey back to Fife on Tuesday.

“There’s a load of us planning to get the bus into the centre of London to witness the funeral procession.

“It’s a major moment in British history that i’d never have thought I’d be there to witness.”