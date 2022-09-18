Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen

By Neil Henderson
September 18 2022, 2.20pm
Niamh Anderson, centre, with fellow scouts meeting the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.
Niamh Anderson, centre, with fellow scouts meeting the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.

A Fife teenager has sacrificed her 18th birthday celebrations to help support the many thousands queuing to pay their respects at the Queen’s lying in state.

Niamh Anderson from Glenrothes, spent her birthday last Monday packing ahead of joining a hand picked contingent of 120 Scouts from across the UK despatched to help mourners in London.

Avid Scout, Niamh, who has achieved the Queen’s Scout Award – the highest achievement in Scouting – arrived in London on Tuesday and has been helping the public since.

The Scouts are just one of a huge number of organisations and charities deployed across London supporting the public in the lead up to the Queen’s funeral.

Queen’s lying in state

She’s one of only nine Scouts from Scotland selected for the support effort having been picked from over 500 applicants.

Niamh is one of a contingent of 120 Scouts helping out in London.

Since here arrival Niamh has joined other volunteers working in shifts in Victoria Tower Gardens to direct members of the public, keeping them safe and offering support during the four days of the Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Niamh told The Courier it was a “great honour” for her to be involved in such a momentous and historic occasion.

She said: “It’s been hard work and long days but its been an honour to be involved especially given that the Queen was patron of the Scouting movement for the past 70 years.

Offering support to those waiting in line

“I’ve a huge amount of admiration for everyone involved in supporting those who are standing in line for many hours to pay their respects.

The Glenrothes teenager has put her birthday celebrations on hold to be part of the volunteer effort.

“I certainly couldn’t have contemplated so many people and i’ve met folk from just about every part of the UK since being here.

“What’s more I’ve spoken to people from America, Europe and across the world who have made their own special journey just so they can pay their respects which is amazing.”

Niamh said she was happy to put her special birthday celebrations on hold, as she said it was something she said she’s remember for the rest of her life.

David Beckham

“It’s not been the usual type of birthday but it’s been an amazing experience – a real moment in history.

“I’ve even managed to see a few celebrities, most notably David Beckham, as he waited his turn like many others for many hours just to pay his respects.

“I didn’t get to speak to him but he did smile as he went past.”

Niamh was also among a group of Scouts who were singled out for praise when they met the visiting Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, who stopped to chat during his visit.

Still unsure if she’ll manage to file past the Queen’s coffin before the vigil ends, Niamh said she will definitely be on the route to witness the funeral procession before making her journey back to Fife on Tuesday.

“There’s a load of us planning to get the bus into the centre of London to witness the funeral procession.

“It’s a major moment in British history that i’d never have thought I’d be there to witness.”

 

