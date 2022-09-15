James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on

By Craig Cairns
September 15 2022, 7.13pm
The Dunfermline fans have pushed the team on.
The Dunfermline fans have pushed the team on.

James McPake has been impressed with the Dunfermline support so far this season.

He is aware of what this weekend’s versus Falkirk means to the support – and that it will draw them in their numbers.

The Pars boss was surprised with how many fans travelled down for the most recent win at Queen of the South.

He also praised them for their response to Airdrie’s equaliser the week before – that it drove the team on.

McPake’s side went on to have a goal harshly disallowed in the dying minutes.

Atmosphere pushes players on

“Obviously we are aware of what it means to supporters, both football clubs and both sets of fans.

“It is three points and a game in a league campaign that is going to be very tight come the end of it.

“We are looking forward to the game, we want to play in front of big crowds and we are expecting a decent crowd on Saturday, that will help both teams.”

The atmosphere generated – home and away – is “an incentive” for the players to keep up their performances.

Dunfermline supporters have turned up in their numbers so far.

This in turn encourages more to turn up for what was one of the first to be looked out when the League 1 fixture list was released.

Sitting unbeaten and top of the league doesn’t hurt.

Strong crowd expected

“This is perceived as a big game because it is against a rival and they have not come to play us here for a few years.

“That is what players want, you want to be involved in games like that every week if possible, so there is an incentive for them to keep producing good performances.

“If we keep doing that the fans will keep coming back.”

The strong Dunfermline crowd expected this weekend won’t be the first to impress McPake.

The make-up of the division this season makes for some tasty ties on the fixture list.

“You saw at Kelty, even though it is not the biggest of stadiums, we went up there with a big crowd,” he said.

“Even at Dumfries I was surprised by how many that we took down there, it is a long way.

McPake was impressed with the travelling support. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“When we first came in we always said that only thing that we could guarantee is that they will give everything for this football club because if they don’t do that they will not play.

“What you get from that is buy-in from your crowd.

“Even against Airdrie when there was a real blow when we conceded that equaliser, they urged us on and on another day we could have got the winner.”

