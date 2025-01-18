Ruari Paton is Dundee United target as Jim Goodwin moves to strengthen attack

Dundee United are eyeing on a loan deal for Port Vale striker Ruari Paton.

The 24-year-old impressed for Scottish Championship outfit Queen’s Park last season, notching 22 goals in all competitions – including the opener in a 3-1 defeat against the Tangerines at Tannadice.

His performances are known to have caught the eye of compatriot Jim Goodwin.

And the United gaffer has launched a bid to bring Paton to Tannadice, bolstering the club’s attacking options ahead of a push for the top-six and potential European football in the final weeks of the season.

Paton has struggled to nail down a starting berth at Vale Park, scoring three goals in 24 appearances – albeit 11 of those outings have been as a substitute.

And the English League Two side are understood to be amenable to Paton departing on loan to get more minutes.

Barring any late hitches, United chiefs are thought to be confident of sealing their first January transfer window arrival in time for Monday’s Dundee derby in the Scottish Cup.

United also hope to tie up the signing of an attack-minded midfielder next week.