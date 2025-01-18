Ruari Paton is Dundee United target as Jim Goodwin moves to strengthen attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ruari Paton is Dundee United target as Jim Goodwin moves to strengthen attack

Paton could join the Tangerines before Monday's Dundee derby.

By Alan Temple
Ruari Paton, pictured, was Queen's Park's talisman last term
Paton, pictured, was Queen's Park's talisman last term. Image: SNS.

Dundee United are eyeing on a loan deal for Port Vale striker Ruari Paton.

The 24-year-old impressed for Scottish Championship outfit Queen’s Park last season, notching 22 goals in all competitions – including the opener in a 3-1 defeat against the Tangerines at Tannadice.

His performances are known to have caught the eye of compatriot Jim Goodwin.

And the United gaffer has launched a bid to bring Paton to Tannadice, bolstering the club’s attacking options ahead of a push for the top-six and potential European football in the final weeks of the season.

Ruari Paton, right, celebrates after his shock opener
Paton, right, celebrates after his shock opener against United last February. Image: SNS

Paton has struggled to nail down a starting berth at Vale Park, scoring three goals in 24 appearances – albeit 11 of those outings have been as a substitute.

And the English League Two side are understood to be amenable to Paton departing on loan to get more minutes.

Barring any late hitches, United chiefs are thought to be confident of sealing their first January transfer window arrival in time for Monday’s Dundee derby in the Scottish Cup.

United also hope to tie up the signing of an attack-minded midfielder next week.

