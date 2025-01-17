Meshack Ubochioma’s Dundee United future addressed as winger joins Livingston on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meshack Ubochioma’s Dundee United future addressed as winger joins Livingston on loan

The Nigerian winger is contracted to the Tangerines until the summer of 2026.

By Alan Temple
Meshack Ubochioma made his Dundee United bow in Dingwall
Meshack Ubochioma made his United bow in Dingwall - and could do the same for Livi. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin is adamant Meshack Ubochioma’s loan switch to Livingston suits all parties.

The Nigerian winger has found first team opportunities limited at Dundee United, making just three appearances this season – the last of which came on October 19th when he bagged a 99th-minute winner against Hibs.

It has left Meshack, who was an unused substitute throughout United’s recent testing run of seven games in 20 days, increasingly frustrated.

And David Martindale swooped to bolster Livi’s Championship promotion bid.

Meshack could make his Lions debut against Ross County in Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie in Dingwall – the same venue where made his United bow in August.

Dundee United's Meshack Ubochioma in his new home
Meshack has seen first team chances limited. Image: Dundee United FC

“Meshack is frustrated at his lack of game time,” explained Goodwin. “Because players ahead of him have been doing well, he’s found it difficult to break into the team.

He scored a hugely valuable goal against Hibs but hasn’t been able to hold down a place in the team. So, we all feel that he needs to go elsewhere and get back to enjoying his football.

“It works for us everyone. Meshack will go to Livi and hopefully play games, and they get a very good player to help with their promotion push.

“And for us, it’s a bit of money to put back into the pot to help us strengthen.”

Goodwin: Meshack ‘too good’ for Championship

Meshack, who joined from Hungarian side Zalaegerszeg last summer, remains contracted to the Tangerines until 2026.

And Goodwin is keen to emphasise that the player still has a future at United.

Meshack the match-winner takes the acclaim
Meshack, right, needs minutes. Image: SNS

“Meshack still has another year on his deal and is very much part of our plans,” Goodwin continued.

“I think he will do very well at Livingston because he’s too good for that level. He will enjoy playing there.

“It’s a competitive league – Falkirk, Ayr and Livi are all going at it for the title – so it’s a good move for him.”

Other business for United

Meanwhile, United have fought off competition from the English Premier League to convince Scotland U/16’s star Jamie Forrest to pen his first professional contract with the Tangerines.

Forrest, the son of former United and Hearts coach Gordon Forrest, has trained with the likes of Southampton and Fulham – with the latter interested in making a move – but chose to continue his development at Tannadice until at least 2027.

Another United youngster, Adam Carnwath, has joined Peterhead on loan for the rest of the campaign.

