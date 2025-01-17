Meshack Ubochioma’s Dundee United future addressed as winger joins Livingston on loan

Jim Goodwin is adamant Meshack Ubochioma’s loan switch to Livingston suits all parties.

The Nigerian winger has found first team opportunities limited at Dundee United, making just three appearances this season – the last of which came on October 19th when he bagged a 99th-minute winner against Hibs.

It has left Meshack, who was an unused substitute throughout United’s recent testing run of seven games in 20 days, increasingly frustrated.

And David Martindale swooped to bolster Livi’s Championship promotion bid.

Meshack could make his Lions debut against Ross County in Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie in Dingwall – the same venue where made his United bow in August.

“Meshack is frustrated at his lack of game time,” explained Goodwin. “Because players ahead of him have been doing well, he’s found it difficult to break into the team.

“He scored a hugely valuable goal against Hibs but hasn’t been able to hold down a place in the team. So, we all feel that he needs to go elsewhere and get back to enjoying his football.

“It works for us everyone. Meshack will go to Livi and hopefully play games, and they get a very good player to help with their promotion push.

“And for us, it’s a bit of money to put back into the pot to help us strengthen.”

Goodwin: Meshack ‘too good’ for Championship

Meshack, who joined from Hungarian side Zalaegerszeg last summer, remains contracted to the Tangerines until 2026.

And Goodwin is keen to emphasise that the player still has a future at United.

“Meshack still has another year on his deal and is very much part of our plans,” Goodwin continued.

“I think he will do very well at Livingston because he’s too good for that level. He will enjoy playing there.

“It’s a competitive league – Falkirk, Ayr and Livi are all going at it for the title – so it’s a good move for him.”

Other business for United

Meanwhile, United have fought off competition from the English Premier League to convince Scotland U/16’s star Jamie Forrest to pen his first professional contract with the Tangerines.

Forrest, the son of former United and Hearts coach Gordon Forrest, has trained with the likes of Southampton and Fulham – with the latter interested in making a move – but chose to continue his development at Tannadice until at least 2027.

Another United youngster, Adam Carnwath, has joined Peterhead on loan for the rest of the campaign.