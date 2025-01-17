JIM SPENCE: Dundee derby is Scotland’s best – just ask TV bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Dundee derby is Scotland’s best – just ask TV bosses

The next Premiership derby has been selected for live television coverage.

Lyall Cameron of Dundee challenges for the ball with Ross Docherty of Dundee United. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron of Dundee challenges for the ball with Ross Docherty of Dundee United. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By Jim Spence

News that the March meeting of Dundee United and Dundee has been selected for live TV coverage by Premier Sports confirms the increasing attraction of the city derby to a wider audience.

I think the Dundee derby now outshines the other two city derbies in the eyes of many neutral fans.

It naturally always did for Dees and Arabs, but it seems to me, from speaking to many fans who have no partisan loyalties to any of the teams here, or in Edinburgh or Glasgow, that they think the all-Dundee clash is the more atmospheric and exhilarating of the country’s derby games.

There seems to be greater appreciation among many neutrals for the fixture, which usually provides a thrilling and closely matched game of football, where the competitiveness and quality on offer comes with no attached baggage; just genuine rivalry, which is intense but otherwise reasonably civil.

Meantime, Monday’s Scottish Cup fourth round clash at Dens Park – another TV derby – will be a clash between two city teams with very different styles.

Dundee are more cavalier in attack while United are more intense defensively.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby jumps for joy after bagging the winner.
Sam Dalby jumps for joy after bagging United’s winner against Dundee on January 2. Image: SNS

The Dark Blues’ 3-3 draw v Celtic was a perfect illustration of their exhilarating approach, with the powerful running styles of Simon Murray and Josh Mulligan giving the Hoops’ defence a torrid evening, while the intricate skills of attacking midfielder Seun Adewumi caused the visitors serious grief.

Every Dundee player was a star on a night when Tony Docherty’s team won many friends among a live TV audience, with a display that provided passion, pace, pride and purpose.

United go into Monday’s tie off the back of one of the goals of the season in Louis Moult’s acrobatic winner at St Mirren.

Defensively, United, having conceded 17 league goals fewer than Dundee, have a back line tighter than a duck’s posterior; their rear guard gives away less than Scrooge before his visit from Jacob Marley’s ghost.

Even though their ‘goals for’ column isn’t as impressive, with a tally of 31 compared to Dundee’s 37, the threat from Dalby and Moult, along with an uncanny ability to score so late in games, will seriously concentrate minds at Dens.

Meanwhile, the addition of Aaron Donnelly for Dundee has strengthened them in defence, while Mo Sylla’s strength and ball-winning skills grow more impressive by the week.

Aaron Donnelly enjoys his goal against Celtic. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee star Aaron Donnelly (centre) enjoys his goal against Celtic. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Tony Docherty’s team are finding their rhythm as the season progresses and that might be perfectly timed for a cup run and a top six finish.

United will be slight favourites on league position alone, and with their narrow league win at Dens on January 2 fresh in the memory, the short trip up Tannadice Street will hold no fear.

It’s a long time since both teams, who are very closely matched, enjoyed such good form and positive coverage at the same time, which is great for football in the city.

Another sell-out crowd will testify to the appetite for football in Dundee, which is in a very positive place, as both clubs continue to prosper under bosses who are putting the city clubs firmly in the national spotlight.

