How Dundee players teased and FINED Aaron Donnelly over Celtic goal celebration

Aaron Donnelly has taken a hammering from some sections of social media for his non-celebration after scoring against Celtic on Tuesday.

However, the young defender has taken no notice of it.

Instead he’s been having to defend himself from a hammering inside his own dressing-room as team-mates wasted no time in taking the mickey out of the Northern Ireland international.

And there was a fine to pay into the squad kitty to boot.

Donnelly headed in his first goal for Dundee with 78 minutes on the clock to put his side in front against the Hoops.

Rather than run off with hand in the air or try a knee slide, the youngster followed Luke McCowan’s lead with a muted celebration.

In doing so he kicked off a real stir on social media and among Sky Sports pundits at the game.

‘The boys are hammering him’

Dens boss Tony Docherty, though, says all that hasn’t affected his young player.

“No, honestly, if anything, he’s been absolutely battered by his teammates!” Docherty laughed.

“And fined by his team-mates, too.

“Simon [Murray] couldn’t wait to get in and give him a bit.

“When I watch it back as well I do think there is an element of him not knowing what to do when he scores his first goal.

🤔 "It's a fantastic header… I'm not too sure about the celebration"

🤣 "I saw him celebrating when the equaliser went in!" Neil Lennon, James McFadden, and Kris Boyd discuss Aaron Donnelly's muted celebration ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/14iuS9Hv7v — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 14, 2025

“But the boys are hammering him, which is great.

“There’s nothing in it, absolutely nothing in it, you couldn’t look at it in a negative way or anything like that.

“He’s a young kid, he’s come on and what a baptism.

“Aaron has come up and in his first two games he plays really well in a 1-1 against Rangers and then plays really well and scores what we thought was going to be the winner against Celtic.

“He’s getting a ribbing from his mates, and quite rightly so.”