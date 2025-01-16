How Dundee players teased and FINED Aaron Donnelly over Celtic goal celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Dundee players teased and FINED Aaron Donnelly over Celtic goal celebration

The young defender has come under fire online for his muted reaction to his first Dark Blues goal.

By George Cran
Aaron Donnelly scores against Celtic
Aaron Donnelly caused a stir online over his non-celebration of his first Dundee goal. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Aaron Donnelly has taken a hammering from some sections of social media for his non-celebration after scoring against Celtic on Tuesday.

However, the young defender has taken no notice of it.

Instead he’s been having to defend himself from a hammering inside his own dressing-room as team-mates wasted no time in taking the mickey out of the Northern Ireland international.

And there was a fine to pay into the squad kitty to boot.

Donnelly headed in his first goal for Dundee with 78 minutes on the clock to put his side in front against the Hoops.

Aaron Donnelly powers Dundee into the lead with his first goal for the club. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Aaron Donnelly powers Dundee into the lead with his first goal for the club. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Rather than run off with hand in the air or try a knee slide, the youngster followed Luke McCowan’s lead with a muted celebration.

In doing so he kicked off a real stir on social media and among Sky Sports pundits at the game.

‘The boys are hammering him’

Dens boss Tony Docherty, though, says all that hasn’t affected his young player.

“No, honestly, if anything, he’s been absolutely battered by his teammates!” Docherty laughed.

“And fined by his team-mates, too.

“Simon [Murray] couldn’t wait to get in and give him a bit.

“When I watch it back as well I do think there is an element of him not knowing what to do when he scores his first goal.

“But the boys are hammering him, which is great.

“There’s nothing in it, absolutely nothing in it, you couldn’t look at it in a negative way or anything like that.

“He’s a young kid, he’s come on and what a baptism.

“Aaron has come up and in his first two games he plays really well in a 1-1 against Rangers and then plays really well and scores what we thought was going to be the winner against Celtic.

“He’s getting a ribbing from his mates, and quite rightly so.”

