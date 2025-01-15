5 Dundee talking points from oh-so-nearly Celtic show – what has changed for the Dee and incredible Seun Adewumi stat revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Dundee talking points from oh-so-nearly Celtic show – what has changed for the Dee and incredible Seun Adewumi stat revealed

The Dark Blues were denied a massive win in stoppage time but take huge heart from an impressive display.

Josh Mulligan celebrates
Josh Mulligan forced an own goal to make it 2-2 for Dundee against Celtic. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee have joined Rangers and Borussia Dortmund as the only sides to score three goals against Celtic this season.

Pre-match, the Hoops had only conceded eight league goals all campaign but after 90-plus minutes at Dens Park that number has gone up 27%.

The champions were moments from enduring a second Premiership defeat of the season after a superb second-half display from the Dark Blues.

Dundee were aggressive, direct and in their faces and could easily have scored more than the three they managed.

It was oh-so-nearly a historic night for the Dee as they continue their impressive recent run.

Courier Sport was at Dens Park for the breathless 3-3 draw to pick out key talking points.

Luke McCowan

Luke McCowan scores for Celtic against Dundee
Luke McCowan shows his respect for Dundee after opening the scoring. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Let’s start at the start – it did not begin well for the hosts.

Former favourite Luke McCowan was always going to be the centre of attention.

Even more so when he ghosted into the Dundee box inside five minutes and sent a brilliant curling header beyond Trevor Carson.

His celebration or lack of it was a classy touch, almost apologising to the fans behind the goal. And possibly getting into Aaron Donnelly’s head for Dundee’s third, too.

It was a fine return for McCowan and the fondness for him still felt in the home end was shown as he was subbed off with applause from both sets of fans.

He wasn’t, though, able to do much more damage to the Dee defence after his goal.

Tactics

Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes Dens Park fans after an impressive performance against Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
That’s because Dundee’s tactics worked very well, that moment aside.

The plan was to allow Celtic possession, defend deep and break when the chance came. For 40 minutes that chance didn’t come – when it did, Seun Adewumi pounced.

The Austrian has slowly become more and more important to this Dark Blues side. As the campaign has worn on, the Dee have become more direct – get it forward quickly and play from there.

Adewumi’s pace suits that down to the ground but he’s also ably supported by the likes of Josh Mulligan and Mo Sylla who continue to impress week on week.

Despite having just 21% possession, Dundee managed 10 shots on the Celtic goal with the Hoops having 12.

It was a prime example of quality over quantity in making the most of chances. That’s what you have to do against this Celtic side.

Adewumi scores against Celtic
Dundee loan star Seun Adewumi finds the net against Celtic. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Exemplifying that was Adewumi – incredibly he attempted the same amount of passes as shots in the game with just the two. His shooting was more accurate, almost scoring twice. Neither pass found a team-mate.

They also targeted Auston Trusty, Simon Murray in particular bullied the American defender, as they realised a weakness in the away defence and went after it mercilessly.

Were it not for a bit of bad luck with Mo Sylla’s handball to give away a penalty, it would have been a deserved victory.

What has changed

Despite some really disappointing home results against Ross County and Dundee United, Dundee’s recent form is good.

That’s eight points from the last 15 available with two games against the Old Firm in there.

The last two give real optimism for the rest of the season. Last term Dundee barely laid a glove on Celtic and Rangers – this past week they are disappointed not to have at least four points.

Cesar Garza on the ball
Cesar Garza has been impressive in his early Dundee performances. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

There is a clear difference in the team in these last two games.

For a start they have more options on the bench.

But in the XI are Aaron Donnelly and Cesar Garza plus Clark Robertson has been a big player on his return from injury.

Donnelly has been superb in both his appearances since returning to the club.

The abuse he has received after his non-celebration against Celtic has been frankly ridiculous. Yes, he should celebrate but it’s just a celebration, it’s not that big a deal.

Defensively he’s added so much strength. On Tuesday he made more clearances than any other player on the park and against Rangers he was a top performer too.

His goal was excellent. Clearly a plan to crowd the six-yard box. But despite the non-celebration there was a bit of feeling to the finish – anger at Trusty for trying to get Donnelly sent off by throwing himself to the ground before the corner came in.

Aaron Donnelly powers Dundee into the lead with his first goal for the club. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
He was giving the Celtic defender an earful before heading in Fin Robertson’s fine delivery.

Garza, meanwhile, has given the midfield real solidity alongside the excellent Sylla.

There’s nothing flashy, just an assurance in possession and a willingness to get stuck right in out of possession.

Crucially, and this shouldn’t be underestimated, he knows where to stand to block opponents passing through.

A quietly effective start to life in dark blue for the Mexican.

Josh Mulligan

There were many standouts in dark blue on Tuesday – Simon Murray was superb leading the line, Fin Robertson impressed with two assists and the backline did well.

Concerning for Dees, however, two others played brilliantly and will have impressed prospective suitors with their performances.

Mo Sylla is a fans favourite at Dens – no wonder – but is out of contract in the summer and is attracting plenty of interest.

Josh Mulligan forces a goal against Celtic
Josh Mulligan sees his cross turned in by Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Lyall Cameron obviously is in the news but Josh Mulligan is in the same boat.

And this show against the champions will only make him more desirable for other clubs.

He is growing in confidence with each performance, making the difference on the scoreline and terrorising left-backs.

Things are quieter with Mulligan than Cameron but it’s getting to the point where Dundee fans just need to enjoy these local lads while they are still here.

Derby

The small matter of 2025’s second Dens derby is on the horizon.

The Dark Blues are thankful for a bit of a rest before that, compared with recent weeks.

Monday night promises to be another belter of a night with the added thrill of knockout football.

Dundee go into this game with confidence and a desire to put right that January 2 result.

On this form, they’ve got a real chance of doing just that.

