5 Dundee talking points from oh-so-nearly Celtic show – what has changed for the Dee and incredible Seun Adewumi stat revealed

Dundee have joined Rangers and Borussia Dortmund as the only sides to score three goals against Celtic this season.

Pre-match, the Hoops had only conceded eight league goals all campaign but after 90-plus minutes at Dens Park that number has gone up 27%.

The champions were moments from enduring a second Premiership defeat of the season after a superb second-half display from the Dark Blues.

Dundee were aggressive, direct and in their faces and could easily have scored more than the three they managed.

It was oh-so-nearly a historic night for the Dee as they continue their impressive recent run.

Courier Sport was at Dens Park for the breathless 3-3 draw to pick out key talking points.

Luke McCowan

Let’s start at the start – it did not begin well for the hosts.

Former favourite Luke McCowan was always going to be the centre of attention.

Even more so when he ghosted into the Dundee box inside five minutes and sent a brilliant curling header beyond Trevor Carson.

His celebration or lack of it was a classy touch, almost apologising to the fans behind the goal. And possibly getting into Aaron Donnelly’s head for Dundee’s third, too.

It was a fine return for McCowan and the fondness for him still felt in the home end was shown as he was subbed off with applause from both sets of fans.

He wasn’t, though, able to do much more damage to the Dee defence after his goal.

Tactics

That’s because Dundee’s tactics worked very well, that moment aside.

The plan was to allow Celtic possession, defend deep and break when the chance came. For 40 minutes that chance didn’t come – when it did, Seun Adewumi pounced.

The Austrian has slowly become more and more important to this Dark Blues side. As the campaign has worn on, the Dee have become more direct – get it forward quickly and play from there.

Adewumi’s pace suits that down to the ground but he’s also ably supported by the likes of Josh Mulligan and Mo Sylla who continue to impress week on week.

Despite having just 21% possession, Dundee managed 10 shots on the Celtic goal with the Hoops having 12.

It was a prime example of quality over quantity in making the most of chances. That’s what you have to do against this Celtic side.

Exemplifying that was Adewumi – incredibly he attempted the same amount of passes as shots in the game with just the two. His shooting was more accurate, almost scoring twice. Neither pass found a team-mate.

They also targeted Auston Trusty, Simon Murray in particular bullied the American defender, as they realised a weakness in the away defence and went after it mercilessly.

Were it not for a bit of bad luck with Mo Sylla’s handball to give away a penalty, it would have been a deserved victory.

What has changed

Despite some really disappointing home results against Ross County and Dundee United, Dundee’s recent form is good.

That’s eight points from the last 15 available with two games against the Old Firm in there.

The last two give real optimism for the rest of the season. Last term Dundee barely laid a glove on Celtic and Rangers – this past week they are disappointed not to have at least four points.

There is a clear difference in the team in these last two games.

For a start they have more options on the bench.

But in the XI are Aaron Donnelly and Cesar Garza plus Clark Robertson has been a big player on his return from injury.

Donnelly has been superb in both his appearances since returning to the club.

The abuse he has received after his non-celebration against Celtic has been frankly ridiculous. Yes, he should celebrate but it’s just a celebration, it’s not that big a deal.

Defensively he’s added so much strength. On Tuesday he made more clearances than any other player on the park and against Rangers he was a top performer too.

His goal was excellent. Clearly a plan to crowd the six-yard box. But despite the non-celebration there was a bit of feeling to the finish – anger at Trusty for trying to get Donnelly sent off by throwing himself to the ground before the corner came in.

He was giving the Celtic defender an earful before heading in Fin Robertson’s fine delivery.

Garza, meanwhile, has given the midfield real solidity alongside the excellent Sylla.

There’s nothing flashy, just an assurance in possession and a willingness to get stuck right in out of possession.

Crucially, and this shouldn’t be underestimated, he knows where to stand to block opponents passing through.

A quietly effective start to life in dark blue for the Mexican.

Josh Mulligan

There were many standouts in dark blue on Tuesday – Simon Murray was superb leading the line, Fin Robertson impressed with two assists and the backline did well.

Concerning for Dees, however, two others played brilliantly and will have impressed prospective suitors with their performances.

Mo Sylla is a fans favourite at Dens – no wonder – but is out of contract in the summer and is attracting plenty of interest.

Lyall Cameron obviously is in the news but Josh Mulligan is in the same boat.

And this show against the champions will only make him more desirable for other clubs.

He is growing in confidence with each performance, making the difference on the scoreline and terrorising left-backs.

Things are quieter with Mulligan than Cameron but it’s getting to the point where Dundee fans just need to enjoy these local lads while they are still here.

Derby

The small matter of 2025’s second Dens derby is on the horizon.

The Dark Blues are thankful for a bit of a rest before that, compared with recent weeks.

Monday night promises to be another belter of a night with the added thrill of knockout football.

Dundee go into this game with confidence and a desire to put right that January 2 result.

On this form, they’ve got a real chance of doing just that.