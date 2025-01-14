Rangers ‘working on’ pre-contract deal for Dundee star Lyall Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Rangers ‘working on’ pre-contract deal for Dundee star Lyall Cameron

Interest in the playmaker is growing.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron
Dundee star Lyall Cameron is out of contract in the summer. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

Rangers are reportedly readying a pre-contract swoop for Dundee star Lyall Cameron.

Interest from the Gers was revealed following last week’s clash between the Dark Blues and the Ibrox side last Thursday.

Cameron missed that clash through flu and manager Tony Docherty said the midfielder is also a doubt for tonight’s match against Celtic.

Sky Sports are reporting that the Gers have begun work on a deal for a pre-contract deal with Cameron.

But that there are a number of foreign clubs also interested in the 22-year-old.

Lyall Cameron takes the acclaim of his Dundee team-mates at Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Lyall Cameron takes the acclaim of his Dundee team-mates at Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said yesterday that he hopes Cameron will sign a new deal at Dens Park but admitted it was no surprise that other clubs were interested.

“He is going to [bring interest] be because he is a really talented player,” Docherty said.

“Lyall Cameron has been fantastic for this football club.

“It is no surprise when a player like that is out of contract that there will be interest in him.

“It is purely speculation at the moment.”

Should Cameron depart Dens Park in the summer, any prospective club would be due to pay a compensation fee to the Dark Blues.

A January move would no doubt require a fee larger than that to prise Cameron away from Dens.

However, Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart said on Saturday the Gers could use this transfer window to also “accelerate the signing of a player that we were planning anyway”.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
LEE WILKIE: Dundee FC owners are manager's transfer window dream
2
Imari Samuels signs for Dundee
What Dundee fans can expect from new signing Imari Samuels as Tony Docherty reveals…
Lyall Cameron notched his eighth goal of the season. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS
Lyall Cameron transfer latest as Dundee boss quizzed on Rangers-linked star's future
Seun Adewumi
Seun Adewumi's Dundee stay confirmed as fellow loanee leaves Dens
Imari Samuels signs for Dundee
Dundee seal deal for Imari Samuels as ex-Brighton kid 'can't wait' to impress Dens…
Monterrey's Victor Lopez
Dundee set to add second Mexican signing of the January transfer window
Aaron Donnelly
The new Aaron Donnelly: How Dundee will benefit from ex-Nottingham Forest kid's spell away…
Seun Adewumi
Dundee loan star Seun Adewumi: I am staying
2
Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron: Rangers linked with swoop for Dundee star
10
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes fans
5 Dundee talking points from hard-earned Rangers draw - VAR calls, Lyall Cameron and…
2

Conversation