Rangers ‘working on’ pre-contract deal for Dundee star Lyall Cameron

Rangers are reportedly readying a pre-contract swoop for Dundee star Lyall Cameron.

Interest from the Gers was revealed following last week’s clash between the Dark Blues and the Ibrox side last Thursday.

Cameron missed that clash through flu and manager Tony Docherty said the midfielder is also a doubt for tonight’s match against Celtic.

Sky Sports are reporting that the Gers have begun work on a deal for a pre-contract deal with Cameron.

But that there are a number of foreign clubs also interested in the 22-year-old.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said yesterday that he hopes Cameron will sign a new deal at Dens Park but admitted it was no surprise that other clubs were interested.

“He is going to [bring interest] be because he is a really talented player,” Docherty said.

“Lyall Cameron has been fantastic for this football club.

“It is no surprise when a player like that is out of contract that there will be interest in him.

“It is purely speculation at the moment.”

Should Cameron depart Dens Park in the summer, any prospective club would be due to pay a compensation fee to the Dark Blues.

A January move would no doubt require a fee larger than that to prise Cameron away from Dens.

However, Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart said on Saturday the Gers could use this transfer window to also “accelerate the signing of a player that we were planning anyway”.