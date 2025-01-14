‘Increasing concerns’ for woman, 22, missing from Glenrothes

Concerns are growing for a woman who has been missing from Glenrothes for three days.

Kirsty Laughlin was last seen around 4.30pm on Saturday in Dunlin Avenue.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Kirsty is described as slim with brown hair in a ponytail.

Inspector Kevin McGuinness of Police Scotland said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Kirsty.

“I would ask if anyone knows where Kirsty is, please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2236 of Saturday, 11 January.