Lyall Cameron transfer latest as Dundee boss quizzed on Rangers-linked star’s future

Tony Docherty says any potential departure for star man Lyall Cameron is “purely speculation” after the Scotland U/21 international was linked with a move to Rangers.

The 22-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at Dens Park and can talk to other clubs over a potential pre-contract agreement.

Dundee would be due compensation due to Cameron’s age after they offered the player an improved contract.

And Docherty still hopes he can keep his star midfielder beyond the summer.

“I am still hopeful,” he said.

“I have always said, as manager of this football club, my job is to develop players and win football matches.

“There is more chance of winning football matches with Lyall Cameron in your team, as you have seen this season and how productive he has been at the top end of the pitch.”

Rangers

Rangers, meanwhile, were linked with interest in Cameron’s services as they look to cut the gap to rivals Celtic.

However, it is understood Rangers are not the only club looking at the Dundee midfielder.

There has been, though, no contact between the Gers and the Dark Blues regarding a possible pre-contract switch.

Though it is not required, Scottish clubs often notify the player’s parent club when pre-contract deals are being tabled.

Docherty is not surprised Cameron is attracting interest.

“He is going to be because he is a really talented player,” the Dundee boss said.

“Lyall Cameron has been fantastic for this football club.

“I threw the gauntlet down to him that with Luke McCowan going he could step up.

“He has done that and stepped up to the plate.

“It is no surprise when a player like that is out of contract that there will be interest in him.

“It is purely speculation at the moment.

“We have a number of players who are out-of-contract at the end of the season.

“We have offered contract extensions and it is then their prerogative what they do with them.

“A couple have come back and said they will sign and others are exploring their options.

“Lyall is in that category.

“It is the business we are in and it doesn’t surprise me that there is that amount of speculation about Lyall because he is an extremely talented young footballer.”

January move?

One thing certain is Dundee do not want to lose Cameron this month.

Pre-contracts concerning Dundee midfielders and Rangers brings to mind Glen Kamara. The Finland international ended up going to Ibrox in January after agreeing a pre-contract, moving for just £50,000.

A similar situation would cost the Gers – or any other club – far more than that.

But it’s not something Docherty would entertain.

“No, I wouldn’t want to lose him at all,” he said.

“I didn’t want to lose Luke McCowan either but that is the nature of the game.

“If boys are doing well for the club then they will attract suitors and that is how football works.

“With Lyall, he has contributed massively to the success in my time at the club.”

Cameron, though, remains a doubt to face Celtic in the Premiership on Tuesday evening after missing the Thursday’s clash with the Gers through flu.

He is still recovering but will be given every chance to face the champions this midweek.