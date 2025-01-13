Lyall Cameron transfer latest as Dundee boss quizzed on Rangers-linked star’s future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lyall Cameron transfer latest as Dundee boss quizzed on Rangers-linked star’s future

The talented midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron notched his eighth goal of the season. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS
Dundee's Lyall Cameron is drawing interest from elsewhere. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS

Tony Docherty says any potential departure for star man Lyall Cameron is “purely speculation” after the Scotland U/21 international was linked with a move to Rangers.

The 22-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at Dens Park and can talk to other clubs over a potential pre-contract agreement.

Dundee would be due compensation due to Cameron’s age after they offered the player an improved contract.

And Docherty still hopes he can keep his star midfielder beyond the summer.

Tony Docherty instructs Lyall Cameron, the man top of Dundee's assist list. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty instructs Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS

“I am still hopeful,” he said.

“I have always said, as manager of this football club, my job is to develop players and win football matches.

“There is more chance of winning football matches with Lyall Cameron in your team, as you have seen this season and how productive he has been at the top end of the pitch.”

Rangers

Rangers, meanwhile, were linked with interest in Cameron’s services as they look to cut the gap to rivals Celtic.

However, it is understood Rangers are not the only club looking at the Dundee midfielder.

There has been, though, no contact between the Gers and the Dark Blues regarding a possible pre-contract switch.

Though it is not required, Scottish clubs often notify the player’s parent club when pre-contract deals are being tabled.

Lyall Cameron takes the acclaim of his Dundee team-mates at Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Lyall Cameron takes the acclaim of his Dundee team-mates at Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Docherty is not surprised Cameron is attracting interest.

“He is going to be because he is a really talented player,” the Dundee boss said.

“Lyall Cameron has been fantastic for this football club.

“I threw the gauntlet down to him that with Luke McCowan going he could step up.

“He has done that and stepped up to the plate.

“It is no surprise when a player like that is out of contract that there will be interest in him.

“It is purely speculation at the moment.

Lyall Cameron plays for Scotland U/21s
Lyall Cameron was a regular for Scotland U/21s. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“We have a number of players who are out-of-contract at the end of the season.

“We have offered contract extensions and it is then their prerogative what they do with them.

“A couple have come back and said they will sign and others are exploring their options.

“Lyall is in that category.

“It is the business we are in and it doesn’t surprise me that there is that amount of speculation about Lyall because he is an extremely talented young footballer.”

January move?

One thing certain is Dundee do not want to lose Cameron this month.

Glen Kamara
Glen Kamara left Dundee for Rangers after a pre-contract move went through early in January 2019. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Pre-contracts concerning Dundee midfielders and Rangers brings to mind Glen Kamara. The Finland international ended up going to Ibrox in January after agreeing a pre-contract, moving for just £50,000.

A similar situation would cost the Gers – or any other club – far more than that.

But it’s not something Docherty would entertain.

“No, I wouldn’t want to lose him at all,” he said.

“I didn’t want to lose Luke McCowan either but that is the nature of the game.

“If boys are doing well for the club then they will attract suitors and that is how football works.

“With Lyall, he has contributed massively to the success in my time at the club.”

Cameron, though, remains a doubt to face Celtic in the Premiership on Tuesday evening after missing the Thursday’s clash with the Gers through flu.

He is still recovering but will be given every chance to face the champions this midweek.

