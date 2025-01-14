Angus Planning Ahead: Glamping boat go-ahead and eco home refused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Glamping boat go-ahead and eco home refused

Welcome to the latest weekly Planning Ahead round-up of applications and decisions across Angus.

By Graham Brown
A glamping boat on a farm near Forfar has won planning permission. Image: Nether Finlarg Glamping
An Angus glamping site which includes a boat for guests to bunk down in has cruised through the planning process.

The site is miles from the sea, at Nether Finlarg, between Forfar and Dundee.

Henry Rymer lodged a retrospective application for four glamping units, comprising a boat, tent, pod and a cabin.

There is a shower/WC block on the site for guests.

Forfar glamping pod
The Nether Finlarg site has a glamping pod. Image: Supplied

The applicant said the setting offers visitors a “unique and picturesque glamping experience”.

Planning officials approved the farm diversification under delegated powers.

Forfar glamping site boat
The glamping boat looks out across the Angus countryside. Image: Nether Finlarg Glamping

They said: “The proposed units and associated works would sit relatively comfortably within the landscape.

“Given the small scale of the proposal, it is considered that the site can accommodate the development without any significant adverse impacts on the character of the local landscape.”

Battery storage site beside Forfar FC ground

Detailed plans have come forward for a battery energy storage scheme (BESS) beside Forfar Athletic’s Station Park.

The 50MW development at Carseview Road would be on the site of a former gas tank.

It was demolished many years ago and the ground lies empty.

Battery storage site at Forfar Athletic ground.
The BESS site is beside Forfar Athletic’s Station Park. Image: Google

The BESS compound would contain 14 battery storage containers, transformers and switchgear.

A five-metre high acoustic fence would surround the site.

The land is beside Carseview Road eco park, which included the local Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall and a number of businesses.

Arbroath Men’s Shed shed

Arbroath Men’s Shed has been granted retrospective approval for a storage unit at its town base.

The four-metre by six-metre structure replaced a previous shed at their base in Dens Road.

Approval was granted under delegated powers.

Arbroath Men's Shed base
The Men’s Shed is based at Arbroath Business Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Council planning officials said: “The shed is relatively small in size and is located in the corner of the car park where outdoor storage of equipment has been carried out for some time.

“The site is identified as at risk of fluvial and surface water flooding on SEPA’s flood maps.

“The site has been used for storage of materials and equipment for some time, albeit on an ad hoc basis, and arguably the erection of a shed has improved resilience to flood risk.”

Newtyle eco home refused

A bid for an eco-friendly family home in a Newtyle garden has been rejected.

The three-bedroom house was planned for the grounds of 19th Century Burnbank Cottage on South Street.

The garden of the property has been transformed from an ‘eyesore’ by its owners since 2019.

They said the new home would be “largely invisible” from South Street.

Newtyle eco home refused by Angus Council.
A design image of the proposed Newtyle house. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

But there were a number of objections to the application over concerns including flood risk and the loss of garden ground.

Planning officials said around a third of the plot could be at risk of flooding from the Newtyle Burn.

They also said the angle of the house on the site did not fit the rigid street pattern of the village.

The proposal was refused under delegated powers.

