Angus Planning Ahead: Glamping boat go-ahead and eco home refused

An Angus glamping site which includes a boat for guests to bunk down in has cruised through the planning process.

The site is miles from the sea, at Nether Finlarg, between Forfar and Dundee.

Henry Rymer lodged a retrospective application for four glamping units, comprising a boat, tent, pod and a cabin.

There is a shower/WC block on the site for guests.

The applicant said the setting offers visitors a “unique and picturesque glamping experience”.

Planning officials approved the farm diversification under delegated powers.

They said: “The proposed units and associated works would sit relatively comfortably within the landscape.

“Given the small scale of the proposal, it is considered that the site can accommodate the development without any significant adverse impacts on the character of the local landscape.”

Battery storage site beside Forfar FC ground

Detailed plans have come forward for a battery energy storage scheme (BESS) beside Forfar Athletic’s Station Park.

The 50MW development at Carseview Road would be on the site of a former gas tank.

It was demolished many years ago and the ground lies empty.

The BESS compound would contain 14 battery storage containers, transformers and switchgear.

A five-metre high acoustic fence would surround the site.

The land is beside Carseview Road eco park, which included the local Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall and a number of businesses.

Arbroath Men’s Shed shed

Arbroath Men’s Shed has been granted retrospective approval for a storage unit at its town base.

The four-metre by six-metre structure replaced a previous shed at their base in Dens Road.

Approval was granted under delegated powers.

Council planning officials said: “The shed is relatively small in size and is located in the corner of the car park where outdoor storage of equipment has been carried out for some time.

“The site is identified as at risk of fluvial and surface water flooding on SEPA’s flood maps.

“The site has been used for storage of materials and equipment for some time, albeit on an ad hoc basis, and arguably the erection of a shed has improved resilience to flood risk.”

Newtyle eco home refused

A bid for an eco-friendly family home in a Newtyle garden has been rejected.

The three-bedroom house was planned for the grounds of 19th Century Burnbank Cottage on South Street.

The garden of the property has been transformed from an ‘eyesore’ by its owners since 2019.

They said the new home would be “largely invisible” from South Street.

But there were a number of objections to the application over concerns including flood risk and the loss of garden ground.

Planning officials said around a third of the plot could be at risk of flooding from the Newtyle Burn.

They also said the angle of the house on the site did not fit the rigid street pattern of the village.

The proposal was refused under delegated powers.

Nether Finlarg glamping

Forfar battery energy storage scheme

Arbroath Men’s Shed storage

Newtyle eco-house